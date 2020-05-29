It was a sunny and beautiful Friday evening for a parade of Cleveland High School's 46 graduates.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus, 105th annual commencement exercises were moved outside at the softball field.
First, students and their immediate families rode in the class of 2020 graduation parade through the streets of Cleveland. Community members, holding up signs and balloons, congratulated the graduates.
Police and fire departments from Cleveland, Madison Lake and Kilkenny and Le Sueur County Sheriff led off the parade.
Staying in their cars, they drove directly on to the outfield grass, lined up and took turns driving up to the stage in front of the backstop one-by-one to pick up their diploma, a balloon and a flower. It was a quick graduation with speeches kept less than 5 minutes.
Alexia Hollerich, President, Class of 2020, presented the Pledge of Allegiance and the Welcome/Class Address.
McKenna Robb, Honor Graduate, Class of 2020, gave the Honors Address.
Cleveland Band Director Erik Hermanson, the most tenured teacher selected by the senior class, was guest speaker in his 26th Cleveland High School graduation.
Principal Scott Lusk presented the graduates.
After each speech, horns honked in appreciation. At the end, participants hooked again released their balloons
Alexis Schatz and Lucas Mueller presented the Class Memory Speech on line with the Memory Slideshow created by the senior class.
A video of the program by Activities Director Rich Kern can be seen on you tube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xGE08GFyac&feature=youtu.be
Here is the class of 2020:
Brooklynn Marie Anderley*
Mazie Aryan Anderson**
Levi Nicolas Baker
Blake Remington Bock
Kaleigh Michelle Brenke
Mason Thomas Conroy
Joshua Jay Dawald
Alexis Johanna Domonoske
Eric Micheal Ehlers-Samstad
Jaden Dawn Erickson
Luis Espino
Francesca Lynn Fonseca
Calli Jo Garcia*
Ethan James Gibeau*
Branden Lee Kellum
Kylie Ann Kortuem
Simon Anthony Kortuem
Mya Lee Krenik**
Maria Guadalupe Lopez-Gonzalez*
Kielee Renee Grams
Mollee Sue Grams
Sydnee Gina Germscheid*
Rachel Lyn Guentzel**
Colton Lee Hoehn
Alexia Jo-Lee Hollerich**
Jerren Matthew Jobe
Mitchell Jacob Johnstone
Chu Lynn Merwin*
Caitlin Jean Miller
Lucas John Mueller**
Ellie Marie Nygren*
Brock Kyle Olson
Brett Colton Omtvedt**
Jerrett Jeffrey Peterson**
McKenna Sanna Robb**
Ashley Ruiz
Alexis Ann Schatz
Sophie Marie Simonson
Michael James Sullivan*
Cooper Jon Thomez**
Caleb Will Hankins**
Kelsie Mae Urban**
Rachel Frances Walechka
Alexis Marie Wondra**
Jamal Isaac Zishka
Jamier David Zishka
* Denotes Honor Graduate
** Honor Graduate and National Honor Society Member