A man accused of a series of thefts in Le Sueur and Waseca counties is suspected of another burglary in rural Waterville.
Luke Duane Olson, 35, of Janesville, was charged with three felonies including burglary in the second degree, theft and first degree criminal property damage.
Law enforcement connected Olson to a burglary at a cabin in rural Waterville in a follow-up investigation on Nov. 2.
Investigators found the door, window frame and glass was damaged to allow the perpetrator to enter. The owner estimated it would cost $5,000 to repair damages to the cabin alone. On top of the property damage, the culprit stole an estimated $2,720 in valued goods including a $2,100 bear skin rug, $500 worth of frozen food and a $120 cooler.
The burglary reportedly occurred on Oct. 21, the same day that Olson allegedly admitted to committing burglaries in Le Sueur and Waseca Counties. The items were later identified at Olson Janesville residence after officers searched the property on Oct. 22.
Olson has also been charged with four counts of felony firearm theft, five counts of burglary in the third degree, four counts of felony theft and two counts of misdemeanor theft for other burglaries around in Le Sueur County between Oct. 19-22.
His alleged crimes include the theft of approximately $13,005 in workshop equipment, a mini bike, shotgun and ammunition and other items from a Waterville workshop, $1,737 in tools and a shotgun from an Elysian residence, $2,268 of largely hunting and fishing equipment from a rural Elysian residence, a $500 tricycle from an Elysian residence, and approximately $1,845 in firearms and other items from a Waterville Township residence.
According to prior complaints, Olson admitted to committing a number of burglaries in the area. But Olson allegedly said he couldn’t remember everything and was under the influence of sleep medication. Law enforcement took note of Olson’s goatee and his beige 2005 Ford Explorer which appeared to match the man in security footage at the site of an Elysian burglary.
A large number of these items were found at Olson’s residence according to law enforcement, as well as stolen property from Waseca, Steele and Blue Earth Counties. In Waseca County, he was charged with 10 felonies in relation to numerous burglaries and thefts.
Olson was recently in the news after he burned down the Frankenstein statue at the Janesville Car Wash in June. He was convicted in August with second-degree arson. On Oct. 19, he was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Per the plea agreement, a felony property damage charge was dismissed.