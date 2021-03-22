The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board is reviving efforts to pass a facilities referendum to improve district building conditions. But with a pandemic that is still in flux and questions lingering on how the district will tackle a looming budget deficit, a referendum timeline is still unknown.
Over the past two years, the School Board has sought community investment to improve the district’s aging facilities. Many utilities in all three schools are nearing or past their life expectancy. Wear and tear has hit Park Elementary the worst. The average age of the equipment and materials inside is 70 years and more than a third of the building’s assets have been flagged as being cause for alarm.
At the same time, open enrollment outside the district is cutting into Le Sueur-Henderson’s revenues and incoming kindergarten classes are small in comparison to the number of graduates leaving the school. The School Board sees potential for a referendum to not just fix facilities, but also to attract new students with modern renovations and curriculum additions to the district.
Proposals for the referendum have not just included upgrades to facilities, but proposals to close one or both elementary schools in order to renovate and upgrade an existing building, add a CTE building to the district or attach an elementary wing to Le Sueur-Henderson.
But the road to a referendum has been a bumpy one. Le Sueur-Henderson’s first community task force ended without a united vision and grew frustrated with consulting firm Unesco. The task force lacked a thorough breakdown of costs for the referendum proposals and many felt they couldn’t make a proper recommendation to the School Board without them. Many of the options were also decried as too expensive for the community to accept.
The School Board then brought on new consultants, Kraus Anderson and Wendel Companies, to assist with the referendum process. Small business owners and farmers were added to the task force to better represent the community.
But the second attempt at a facility ask force quickly fell apart due to COVID-19. The task force’s first meeting was plagued by technical and communication issues as members struggled to hear each other while some were spread out across the LS-H auditorium and others attempted to join in remotelyTask force meetings were put on hold until the district could provide a better setting for meetings.
But even as meetings were paused, consultants Kraus Anderson and Wendel Architects have been working behind the scenes assessing the facility costs of the buildings and researching answers to questions community members had at the first meeting of the second facility task force.
Now the district is preparing to resume the task force meetings. A schedule hasn’t been set, but the School Board plans to have a referendum on the ballot in November 2021 at the earliest and August 2022 at the latest. School Board Director Joe Roby pushed for meetings to begin soon, so that the district would have the task force’s recommendation before they set next year’s budget.
“I’m a little nervous about pushing the work out too far, knowing that we may need to have some of our options,” said Roby. “Even if we weren’t going to go out for bonds until August 2022, it would be great if we need to make a budgetary decision for next year that we have all the information that we need by this fall.”
The School Board planned to reach out to task force members by their April workshop meeting, at which point they could plan the next steps.
Once the task force meets again, the process may look a little different than past meetings. Before, task force members were given a wide range of options to choose from, with ten or more being on the table. The task force would still have the ability to explore other options, but Kraus-Anderson is expected to come to the meetings with three-six detailed proposals.
School Board Director Gretchen Rehm advised the Board to haver needs-based task force meetings, which would focus on the needs of the school district — from aging facilities to dropping enrollment — before going into recommendations.
“I think with the first task force it didn’t come across very well what the needs were,” said Rehm. “When we talked about the growth of CTE for example, I felt a lot of that stuff got shot down because there wasn’t enough communication or education on why that was needed.”
New transportation contract
A new transportation agreement is promising to save the school district money on busing.
On March 15, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board unanimously approved a contract with Superior Transportation Services of Springfield Minnesota. The agreement came after the board voted against renewing their existing contract with Le Sueur-Henderson busing company.
The distinct projects $370,000 of savings in the first year of services from Superior Transportation. The company offered Le Sueur-Henderson an annual rate of $862,000 in the first year, compared to LS-H bus company’s 2021-2022 offer of $1.24 million.
Superior Transportation is contracted for five years of service, with a 4% increase in rates starting in the 2022-2023 school year and no increase in the following three years.
“I typically don’t like to go to five years, but when you give me a zero proposal for three solid years with no contingencies attached to it, I’m going to take it,” Tom Watson, Principal of Watson Consulting Group.
For their money, the district would be provided a fleet that includes 2019/2020 77 passenger buses, mini-buses, an 84 passenger bus with an underside for athletic trips as well as a fleet of vans newer than the ones previously available to the distinct.
The contract also includes a provision that ensures all current bus drivers for the district would receive a job offer with the company.
“I think the biggest piece of information here is that we’ve got someone who wants to work with us and substantial savings on a per hour basis,” said School Board Director Matt Hathaway. “As far as our employees are concerned, there would be a home for them if interested.”