Members of the Le Sueur United Methodist Church lightened the load on parents and fattened student backpacks.
Approximately 100 students in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District benefited from the congregation’s first ever “Fill Your Backpack” curbside event. Cars lined up outside the church doors Wednesday evening, as a small group of volunteers delivered grocery bags filled with notebooks, folders, pencils and more.
Assisting Le Sueur-Henderson school families is one of the church’s core missions, said volunteer Jerry Johnson. In past years, members donated money directly to the district to shave off school supply costs for parents and provided supplies to members of the congregation. But this year, the church expanded its mission to create a community-wide event.
“Park Elementary, and last year the high school, we gave them money and they did with it what they needed to,” said Johnson. “Then last year, we packed some backpacks for our own congregational kids. This year, we’re opening up to the community and packed up bags for 100 people.”
Around 65 bags were distributed to families with children in Park Elementary, and 35 bags were delivered to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School students. Church member Cathy Bateman selected the materials off of a district list of school supplies and saved families roughly $35-$40 per bag. All of the grocery bags were donated by Radermacher's.
“I looked through the school list and looked for commonalities through the grades, things that most of the classes needed, and I picked out those items,” said Bateman.
Across the country, more families are finding their wallets stretched thin by rising school supply costs. According to the National Retail Federation, back to school spending is expected to reach an all time high of $848 per household. The largest increases in spending are on electronics, clothing and school.
Not only are parents shopping more, consumer prices are much higher than they were just a year ago. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices for all items, excluding food and energy, jumped 4.6% higher in July 2021 compared to 12 months ago.
United Methodist's free school supplies were hotly anticipated by local parents. Before the curbside pickup's starting time of 5 p.m., cars were already lining up outside. Volunteers began handing out bags early to satisfy the early evening rush. An hour into the event, only a dozen or so bags of the initial 100 were left.
With more savings in their pockets, some parents were looking to reinvest that money back into other back to school items for their kids.
“One of the drivers said to me, 'Now I can get more school clothes with the money I would have spent on school supplies,'” said Johnson.