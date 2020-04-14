Superintendent Teri Preisler couldn’t appreciate her co-workers more.
Tri-City United staff members in each department employed quick thinking and quick action in response to the novel coronavirus, and while few processes look the same as they did before school closures, the TCU team has developed new methods to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
Many of these "inspirers," as Preisler likes to call them, are teachers and paraprofessionals working harder than ever to educate students from a distance. Others are doing more behind the scenes work, making sure teachers, paraprofessionals, staff and families have everything they need at this time.
Distance learning
After Gov. Tim Walz announced Minnesota school closures March 15, the TCU professional development team had just eight teams to plan for distance learning.
Matt Flugum, teaching and learning coordinator Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA), “went right into action” according to Preisler. Jenny Wallskog, mentoring and induction TOSA, joined Flugum in his later, focusing on K-6 plans while Flugum took on grades 7-12.
Flugum also took the lead in developing a framework and training plan for teachers and paraprofessionals. Preisler recalls educators going into the training feeling nervous, unsure how distance learning would look, but Flugum laid out plans and navigated them through the changes in a short time and helped them adjust their priorities.
Community Education/Early Childhood programming
Preisler credits the Community Education staff for quickly responding to the governor’s executive order and making the necessary changes to their departments. They put together a framework, conducted an online survey for families about their needs at this time, analyzed staffing and set up measures to allow for social distancing. Those key players include Community Education Director Layne Wilbright, KidZone/Enrichment Coordinator Jesse Siebsen and Early Childhood Coordinator Natalie Eckstein.
“You have to realize they only had three days to get this figured out,” said Preisler. “They were expected, as well as food services, to deliver on the executive orders Wednesday [March 18].”
At the early childhood level, KidZone staff and paras stepped up to provide a safe and secure environment for families. Preisler said before- and after-school care and WRAP, which TCU began implementing this year for additional support, came together nicely.
“I’ve visited each site, and it’s just a very calm, reassuring, loving atmosphere for children,” said Preisler. “As a parent, I couldn’t imagine better.”
Ongoing responsibilities
Custodians continue with their routine cleanings and information technology workers do their typical technical repairs, but with a pandemic happening, they operate on a whole new level.
Students have needed technological devices to complete their assignments at home, and the tech team was instrumental in making sure students retrieved their devices if they had them at school. The IT workers also conducted a survey to see which families needed devices, and the district then deployed the classroom Chromebooks and hotspots to those in need.
Carl Menk, director of technology, connected with families to help them acquire internet access. In some cases, Preisler said Menk left his home to reach families at their homes from a safe social distance. She called his efforts “second to none.”
Custodians have also gone above and beyond their regular work load. Areas they typically clean once a day they now clean multiple times during the day, focusing on spaces with employees on site. Buildings and grounds coordinator Eric Schroeder has been working non-stop, according to Preisler.
“The customer service that has happened in those two departments makes one so grateful,” said Preisler. “They’ve stepped up in so many ways.”
Office staff and leadership team
If a parent calls any one of the TCU school buildings, Preisler said the first voice on the other end provides a sense of calm. Administrative assistants not only answer questions but offer a listening ear. Some continue to work on site while others stay in touch while working remotely. No matter where they’re stationed, Preisler said office staff's responsiveness has been top notch. As they respond to the immediate needs of families, they also need to start preparing for next school year.
“They’re so professional about it,” said Preisler.
The district leadership team, which includes principals, directors and coordinators, began implementing Google Meets with one another to prepare for school closures. Doing what needs to be done while prioritizing emotional wellbeing, or “Managing the plan but leading with the heart,” is something Priesler believes the leadership team is doing well.
Meal coordinators
Since TCU began offering curbside pickup meals, Preisler said well over 1,200 meals are served most days. The food service staff does the meal preparation, which includes boxing up meals and wrapping them up for bus shipments to neighborhood pickup locations. Paraprofessionals have stepped up to help out with distribution. Although the process started without a definite plan in place, Preisler said the mission of service launched without a single question.
Other resources
A number of TCU workers amped up their services to meet specific needs during the pandemic.
Anna Hoy, marketing and communications specialist, has been updating the district website with COVID-19 information.
Some of the building leaders needed to move locations to make sure each site has a core leader at this time.
District school nurse Amanda Sladek has been updating the district employees with knowledge of coronavirus as she learns more and being a “sounding board” for those with concerns.
Social workers and counselors put together an entire website with resources related to COVID-19. They continue supporting students, not only as they prepare for graduation, but by providing emotional support during a difficult time. Go to sites.google.com/tcu2905.us/tcu for more information.