In a special meeting on Dec. 3, the Le Sueur City Council and the Economic Development Authority finalized incentives to build new apartments in Le Sueur Meadows.
Both the council and the EDA approved a tax increment financing (TIF) district on Le Sueur Meadows to allow for developer CommonBond Communities to rehabilitate 40 housing units and build 39 new units between two eight-unit buildings and two multi-family structures with 11 and 12 units respectively. Construction will take place on an empty 5.9-acre parcel north and west of the existing development on 429 Turril St.
CommonBond Communities is authorized to receive up to $740,000 in tax reimbursements over a 26-year period through the TIF. These funds are only available if the property generates enough additional tax revenue to receive the full reimbursement.
“Right now, on their bare land, those taxes will always remain,” said Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio. “Once the building is done, there will be an increment that we’ll capture. Once we capture that increment, that’s what we’ll be returning back to the developer so they can pay the costs.”
“If they don’t build the entire project as they’re supposed to or they don’t build it to the standard of the top amount, they don’t get paid as much,” DiMaggio added.
The state of Minnesota is also contributing to the project with the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency financing $6.4 million.
A portion of the new spaces in Le Sueur Meadows will be reserved space for low income residents. City TIF requirements mandate that 40% of the units must be rented to families with incomes at or below 60% of county median income, or 20% of the units must be rented to families with incomes at or below 50% of county median income.
The adoption of the TIF followed a six-month process starting in July. A pubic hearing was held on Sept. 28 on the potential establishment of the TIF, but the city did not receive any comments. In October, the council approved two tax credits to CommonBond, reducing the developer’s sewer and water access charge fees from $58,500 to $34,000.
The city also prepared easements for several items that encroach on the property in October. A hospital helipad was mistakenly constructed on the plat owned by CommonBond. To allow the continued use of the hospital helipad, the city drafted a clear zone easement which clears the area of structures and trees that may interfere with the helicopter flight path. At the December meeting, Mayor Gregory Hagg asked if the issue had been resolved.
“Is the location of the existing helipad going to interfere at all with these four units being built?” asked Hagg.
“Commonbond has actually worked with the hospital and worked with our consultants to make sure everything is where it needs to be, and we’re actually cleaning up some issues with the helipad,” said DiMaggio.
Alongside granting a new TIF, the City Council voted to decertify a TIF district that was established in Le Sueur Meadows in 2001. Of the $700,000 TIF, around $370,000 had been reimbursed to CommonBond. The $700,000 was part of a modification to the TIF in 2005 when the developer had planned to build townhomes. Those plans never came to fruition, and the TIF district could not generate the full amount.