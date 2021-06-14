The Le Sueur-Henderson softball team is on the path to the state championship, but to make it there, the Giants will compete against top eight teams in class AA. LS-H is in a unique position as the top seed of the tournament with a 21-1 record.
The quarterfinals and the semifinals of the state tournament begin on Tuesday, June 15. Le Sueur-Henderson will face Hawley (24-2) in their debut match at 1 p.m. at Caswell Park, North Mankato. The victor will return to the field at 7 p.m. for the semifinals against either No. 4 seed Greenway (25-0) or No. 5 seed Annabelle (23-2)
The winners of the semifinals will compete for the championship at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, while the losers will compete in a consolation game for third place at 10 a.m.
The four other teams competing include No. 2 seed Maple Lake (22-3) facing Pipestone (25-3) in the quarterfinals and No. 3 seed St. Charles (22-4) battling Mounds Park Academy (19-0) in the quarterfinals.