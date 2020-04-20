Minnesota State Patrol officers arrested an Austin woman Sunday after a 120-mph chase through Rice and Le Sueur counties.
Nena Marie Hardy, 22, was charged Monday with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and fifth-degree controlled substance possession in Rice County District Court. Both are felonies.
Court documents state Hardy was charged after a Minnesota state trooper observed a Toyota RAV4 she was driving traveling south on Interstate 35, 4 miles north of the Faribault/Le Center exit. After the trooper activated his squad car’s emergency lights, the vehicle allegedly accelerated, reaching speeds of 120 mph on the interstate before exiting at Highway 21 near Faribault. The vehicle reportedly blew through the stop sign, turned left at the bottom of the ramp and proceeded north on Highway 21, ranging in speeds from 69 to 104.
A passenger allegedly tossed items from the car beginning at the intersection of Hwys. 21 and 99 southeast of Montgomery. Stop sticks eventually ended the more than 20-mile chase on Hwy. 13.
In the area where the passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody, officers allegedly found baggies containing 1.3 grams and 5.6 grams of methamphetamine. Inside the vehicle, officers a jar and a small plastic bag, both with marijuana inside.
As of Monday afternoon, the passenger had not been charged in Rice County.
Court documents state a number of items discarded from the RAV4 were found along the pursuit route, including a bag with a hypodermic needle and a separate one containing drug paraphernalia and small clear baggies commonly used to package drugs.
Judge Steven Schwab released Hardy on her own recognizance Monday, contingent on her not entering bars or liquor stores, signing a waiver of extradition, submitting to clinical testing and following other court requirements.