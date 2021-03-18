A Le Center teenager has been accused of fleeing from police and reckless driving after reportedly bolting from an officer.
Karen Lynn Schultz, 18, of Le Center was charged with a felony for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor for careless driving.
Police were first alerted to Schultz after receiving reports from another individual that Schultz was sending him threatening text messages and telling him that someone would be on their way to beat him up. Police later received word that Schultz had parked her 2005 Chevrolet Malibu in the other person’s driveway.
In a criminal complaint, police said they pulled up to the residence and found Schultz sitting in her car curbside. But when an officer attempted to speak with her, Schultz quickly accelerated away, reportedly driving so fast on the icy road that her car’s rear end kicked off to the side. She allegedly did not slow down or stop for signs, blowing past the stop sign at E. Sharon Street and Cordova Ave. in Le Center
Police chased after her and flashed their lights to signal Schultz to pull over. But Schultz did not slow down and sped through several stop signs in town while traveling between 45-55 miles per hour. Her escape was reportedly cut short after Schultz attempted a turn on the intersection of West Sharon Street and South Inga Avenue, but was traveling too fast and slid into a snow bank.
When police confronted Schultz, she reportedly lifted her hands in the air. When asked why she fled, she told the officers that she was scared, because her family had a long history of law enforcement. After questioning, she told police she had no intention of fighting or assaulting the caller.