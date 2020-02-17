While kids experiment with paints, colored pencils and clay in art classrooms across the country, Le Center Elementary teacher Aly Olsson is giving students a new type of supply to enhance creativity: the Chromebook.
At first glance, the Le Center Elementary art room may look like the typical classroom. It has tables for students to work, a color wheel on the wall and a wide palette of tools. But closer inspection reveals a space where kids, through the use of technology, learn art and design skills independently by working on their own creative projects.
It’s what Olsson calls choice-based and self-paced learning, and she’s looking to expand the program with the introduction of six new Chromebooks to the classroom. In December 2019, Olsson launched an online fundraising campaign on donorschoose.org to raise $1,691 and put this technology in the hands of her students.
Olsson sees a tremendous value in technology as an instructional tool and is using it to teach students before she even enters the classroom. Using “how-to” videos that she has uploaded to YouTube, Olsson reaches the near 500 kids she instructs daily with lessons guiding students on how to shade, mix paints, weave and more.
With those videos that students can access through six Chromebooks currently available in the classroom, students have the liberty to work in different areas of the classroom on different skills. The class has stations for drawing, painting, collage, sculpture, clay, printmaking and fibers. Rather than all students sticking to one lesson plan, they can choose which parts of the curriculum they want to start with and can use Olsson’s videos as a reference to learn at their own pace.
“The kids just respond to (the videos) really well, and it gets onto their level — where they’re at and what they’re used to — and it just pulls them in,” said Olsson. “It has been really beneficial for our students; they just love it.”
With six more Chromebooks, the art room would have access to approximately one Chromebook for every two students in a classroom. Having those Chromebooks means that students would have greater access to Olsson’s videos, which would allow for more independent and choice-based learning.
When Olsson first came to Le Center Elementary in 2017, her teaching methods were far more traditional, but after seeing students inspired when given control over their own learning, she became a quick advocate of giving her students a flexible learning environment to create.
“When you were in an art class in elementary school, the teacher would show you what you’re doing and we would all do it together,” said Olsson. “Say we’re painting a picture of an owl; everyone is painting a picture of an owl. There might be some choice, as far as color goes and things like that, but adding choice to my curriculum and making that the center, I’ve noticed that kids get excited, and this is their favorite.
She continued, “Allowing for choice, the kids feel like they can take control of what they want to create, and I think the creative side of their brain is more challenged when it comes to choice, because no one is telling them what to do, and so much of their school day is following directions. Play is a really important part of growing up, and your brain development and choice has just opened up a lot of doors.”
The teaching style has also helped Olsson get more in touch with her students.
“I know so much more about my students than I ever have, because once you switch to choice you know what they like and what they enjoy doing,” said Olsson. “I feel like I have more time to have one-on-one conversations with them because I’m not up there directing the class to do one thing. Not every kid wants to learn how to draw the same thing. They have such vast interests, and the only way I can hit all that is by allowing them to explore that themselves.”
Beyond choice-based learning, Olsson sees the Chromebooks helping students learn technological literacy, which she views as increasingly important for all kinds of career paths, including artistic careers like graphic design, architecture and marketing. They can also be used for engaging students in lessons like observational drawing.
“Today I had a first-grader looking up pictures of Mario and he wanted to draw Mario,” said Olsson. “He took his picture and put it right here and on his paper he was looking at different shapes that you have, following the outlines, following the shapes to create his own drawing. We definitely are already using the devices in that way for observational drawing and expanding our ideas.”
So far, 12 donors have contributed to Olsson’s fundraiser and the campaign is just $481 away from reaching its goal before it ends on April 11. The fundraiser can be found at www.donorschoose.org/classroom/7018417.
“I’ve gotten so many generous donations from our community members which has been really great,” said Olsson. “I appreciate any support that comes our way.”