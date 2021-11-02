A man was arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire to his own home in Waterville.
Kurtis Ryan Couch, 30, was charged with first-degree arson of a dwelling and arson in the first degree through use of a flammable liquid.
Police were informed of a structural fire at 120 Sixth St. S. in Waterville on July 18 at 2:15 p.m. Law enforcement was advised to conduct an investigation, as it was believed the fire was set on purpose.
According to the criminal complaint, a state fire marshal observed two separate areas in the dwelling where the fire appeared to have started with flammable liquid. Extensive charring was found on the main level and the first step of the downstairs to the basement. The second step and third step appeared less charred and the basement had minimal damage - a pattern consistent with flammable liquid running down the stairs according to the marshal.
The second point of origin appeared to be 10 feet away from the first point on the main level. The fire marshal said he used a hydro carbon detector which indicated that a fuel type of accelerate was present at both points of origin. He also noted a distinct smell of diesel fuel.
On July 19, investigators contacted Couch, the owner of the property, over the phone. According the summary, Couch said he had owned the property since 2017, but was living in South Dakota and was in the process of renovating the Waterville dwelling after it sustained storm damage. On the day of the fire, he allegedly told police he was outside playing with his dogs when he heard a loud bang and the smoke detectors go off. He walked toward the house and saw smoke. He then went to an ice cream shop to phone 911, but no one was there. Instead, Couch said he went to Casey’s to find someone to report the fire.
According to the complaint, police viewed surveillance footage outside the property and saw Couch exit the north side of his residence at 2:11 p.m., travel to his backyard and walk to the back entry door. At 2:13 p.m. smoke rises from the top of the house and Couch then walks by the ice cream shop. Someone is heard saying “call 911” and police believed the voice to Couch’s.
Footage from Casey’s General Store appeared to show Couch making conversation with a cashier at 2:18 p.m. Law enforcement observed that Couch appeared to be holding a cell phone in his hand, but he was not the person who called the police to report the fire.
In a summary of a taped statement to police on July 22, Couch allegedly said he was outside the residence for about half an hour before the fire started, contradicting observations from surveillance footage showing he left the building two minutes before smoke came from the house. He also said there was no fuel sources in the areas indicated by the fire marshal.
Police said they then confronted Couch with photographs of the scene, the fire marshal’s findings and the Casey’s Surveillance video where he appeared to be holding a cell phone. Law enforcement said Couch then became nervous and perspired heavily. He allegedly admitted to having the cell phone on him and that shortly before noticing the house was on fire he was on a call with his significant other. Couch said he disconnected the call after observing the fire, walked to the ice cream shop, then to Casey’s and resumed calling his significant other a second time.
Law enforcement said there was sufficient time for Couch to call 911 while the house was on fire and instead allowed the home to burn while attempting to get other to report the fire.
During the investigation police seized Couch’s phone and extracted data from the cell phone. Police said they found multiple conversations between Couch and his significant other where he writes off the property as a total loss. In a conversation on July 16, two days before the fire, Couch is quoted saying, “I am very surprised that the air purifier did not burn the house down. The whole house smells like burnt plastic and burnt electronics from the fan or something on it burning out.”
Photographs of the interior and exterior of the residence were also found on Couch’s phone taken on the days before and on the day of the fire. Investigators said it would appear that Couch was documenting what would become an insurance claim.
Police also spoke with State Farm Insurance, which commenced their own investigation of the fire. A sample from the floor area identified as a point of origin underwent forensic examination and appeared to be a petroleum distillate similar to lighter fluid. A forensic electrical engineer retained by State Farm inspected the area and reportedly found no indication of ignition from the electrical system.