A Le Sueur man was taken the Hennepin County Medical Center with life threatening injuries after his pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer truck coming out of the Le Sueur rest area, off Hwy. 169.
Michael John Wardell, 42, of Le Sueur, was wearing his seat belt, and the airbag deployed, according to the report, but he still sustained severe injuries.
The driver of the semi, Roger Gerald Rambo, of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, was not injured in the collision.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, Rambo was pulling his semi out of the rest stop and was in the right lane when Wardell's pickup rear-ended the trailer. The State Patrol was assissted by Le Sueur Fire and Police departments, Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office and Ridgeview Ambulance at the scene.