The newest sign that summer is right around the corner is Le Sueur Family Night at the Market. After debuting last summer, Family Night returned to the American Legion Park on May 19 with more markets on the way.
Though Family Night at the Market is new to the community, the event is quickly becoming a weekly destination for local shoppers and families. Part-time and professional vendors set up their booths to offer a wide variety of items. Whether visitors were in the mood for tacos, deserts, beauty products, textiles, professional photos or even a physical therapy consultation - it appeared that the market had something for everyone.
“It’s great to be out here,” said Gary Dunnick, a member of the Family Night board and operator of the Gary’s Goodies booth with his wife Karen. “Especially with the lifting of restrictions all over and the nice weather.”
As the night continued families started to pour in, drawn by the smell of food, the sound of music and the opportunity to buy locally made crafts and services.
“It’s nice to get out of the house,” said Mackenzie Camps. “We live close and we walk here. We like seeing new people every week.”
The evening was more than Family Night’s first day out this year, it was also the day that the market was inducted into the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Jackie Fahey brought a bright red ribbon and a giant pair of scissors for a ribbon cutting declaring the market a chamber business.
Family Night will be held on Wednesday evening nearly every week between May 19 and Sept. 8 with different themes each night. On May 26 the market will host a Bingo Night and future themes include movie nights, card making for the elderly, Christmas in July and a bake-off.
Each week will also feature special activities for kids and on June 2, kids will be able to participate in a reading program at Family Night. Readers can sign up at the market and earn prizes.
The biggest night planned this summer is First Responders Appreciation Night on June 2, which aims to give thanks and dollars to local emergency services. In addition to the regular vendors, the night is set to feature live music by Jared Graff, free games for kids and gift bags, a bounce house as well as police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance.
The market will also include a silent auction and all proceeds will be split between the Le Sueur Police Department, Fire Department and Ambulance. Kids and adults will also have the opportunity to express their gratitude to first responders personally at a thank you card booth.
This year, Family Night is looking to expand their following with new customers and new vendors. 16 vendors are currently signed up with Family Night and board member Robin Seger wants that number to grow.
“We need families out here to come enjoy the weather and enjoy the park, enjoy the food, enjoy the vendors.” said Seger. “Just come out and see us.”