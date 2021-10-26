Whether they’re college-bound, taking up trades, joining the military or diving straight into the workforce, juniors at Le Sueur-Henderson High School had the chance to meet with area professionals to prepare for their future careers.
On Tuesday, local representatives of more than 20 different organizations joined Le Sueur-Henderson for their first college and career day. The event was a comprehensive career planning affair where students could learn from the source about jobs in healthcare, business, STEM, social sciences and the arts.
“It’s a variety of business professionals, colleges and every option out there for students to explore and learn more about their interest,” said Workforce Development Coordinator Danielle Duffey.
Participating students started the day in the auditorium where they received a brief overview of the day ahead and witnessed mock interviews between students and human resources. Over the next three sessions, students split into separate groups. They could choose to learn about college admissions or skilled trades in the first period, paying for college or online networking through Linkedin in the second and in the third session could learn about military careers or participate in a job search workshop.
At the end of the day, students broke out into five different areas to talk with local professionals in healthcare, business, STEM, social sciences or the arts. Speakers talked to students about their own careers and adjacent jobs in their field. It was a unique opportunity for students to have their questions answered from experts in their chosen sector.
“I wanted to give back and pay it forward,” said guest speaker Lee Kerfoot, owner of Kerfoot Canopy Tour outside Henderson. “Share a little bit and it might be able to help them a lot.”
Kerfoot and Bob Rose, a CPA for Schoeppner and Associates in Le Sueur, spent and hour talking with students about the life of an entrepreneur as well as management, real estate and other career paths.
“I graduated from here in 2012 so I remember what it was like to be in the shoes of someone figuring out their career,” said Rose. “I tried to put my 11th grade hat on again. It’s all very hard conversations to have but it’s very important to have them be proactive about finding a school, finding a career, knowing your skills and knowing your weaknesses.”
LS-H junior Cooper Vanden Einde said she felt better prepared for life after graduation. She’s still undecided but is considering a career in business or pharmaceutical sales. Vanden Einde learned more about the business world from Kerfoot Canopy owner Lee Kerfoot and Bob Rose CPA for Schoeppner and Associates. nd picked up lessons on how to pitch herself in a job interview.
“This was the first real sit down meeting to truly understand the ropes of careers, entering the workforce and college financial aid - all those things,” said Vanden Einde. “I think it was truly beneficial and eye-opening to all of us for cost effectiveness, what you can spend and what you can’t spend at college, really what you’re interested in. I think this was good for all of us as we get closer to graduation.”
The district has participated in similar exercises at other locations, but this is the first year LS-H held their own career day.
“We usually attended other career days and career fairs put on by other organizations, but we thought we wanted one that was targeted to our own students and bring in other local professionals in the area,” said Counselor Ingrid al-Sattam.