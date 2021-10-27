An independent audit of Le Sueur County’s 2020 finances found the governing body was compliant with generally accepted accounting principles and laws and regulations.
The audit by Baker Tilly reported that the county increased its net position by around $9.2 million last year. This increase was more modest than in 2019 where the county raised its financial health by $30 million.
Le Sueur County ended 2020 with a $9.85 million balance in its general fund, a $2 million increase from the previous year. Of that total, nearly $4.7 million is unassigned. The rest is restricted for specific purposes or non-spendable because of legal or contractual requirements.
Unrestricted dollars within the county’s fund balance amount to 27% of total expenditures, equating to more than three months of spending. That number exceeds the Government Finance Officers Association’s recommendation of holding no less than two months of expenditures in unrestricted funds, but falls short of the state auditor’s 41.7% recommendation.
COVID-19 contributed to excess revenues and excess costs last year. Coronavirus relief funding from the federal government accounted for nearly $3.8 million of the county’s $4.7 million in surplus income. The extra revenue surpassed Le Sueur County’s $2.7 million in added expenditures, which included spending on COVID-related projects and grants to local businesses.
At the end of last year, Le Sueur County’s outstanding debts stood at $42.5 million. Overall, the county’s debts fell by $2.7 million since 2019, but remain above the $34.7 million owed in 2018. The total debt made up 35% of the Le Sueur County’s general obligation debt capacity.
In a report to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Baker Tilly CPA Ryan Engelstad said the county’s financial disclosures were consistent and clear and there were no red flags identified suggesting fraud.
But the audit did find an instance where the county failed to meet state requirements on collateralizing bank deposits. Banks are required to pledge securities that cover 110% of the county’s deposits in excess of $250,000. But Engelstad said there was an issue due to the time of year where one of the local banks didn’t have enough pledged securities on hand to adequately cover a deposit made by the county.
“It’s not unusual for us to identify one or two items throughout the audit process that would be considered an exception or reportable type of finding,” said Engelstad. “It’s a dual responsibility but at that year end date the bank should have some protocols in place.to insure deposits that are held there, especially those that are held for governmental entities and such that are subject to state statute.”