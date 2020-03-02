A Le Sueur woman is accused of stealing a truck found at her mother’s residence.
Megan Sue Johnson, 27, of Le Sueur, is charged with felony motor vehicle theft.
The complainant, of Le Sueur, reported to Montgomery Police that Johnson was at his house to collect some of her clothes that had been at the residence, got upset and took the keys to his work truck and drove off with the vehicle, which belonged to one of the complainant's family members. Miller reported that he attempted to stop her from taking the truck, but that “she peeled out at a high rate of speed.”
Montgomery Police was later notified by the Le Sueur Police Department that the stolen vehicle was found at the home of another one of Johnson’s family members. Johnson's first appearance in court was scheduled for Monday.