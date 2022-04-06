A case involving a Le Center man accused of stabbing his father to death has been scheduled to go to trial this fall. During an omnibus hearing on Monday, Le Sueur County District Court Judge Patrick Biren announced the matter would be set for a two-week jury trial starting Oct. 10.
Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 27, stands accused of second-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection with the Jan. 24 death of his father, Bruce Alan Traxler, 64, also of Le Center.
Representing Wills-Traxler, Public Defender Richard Ohlenberg disclosed to the court that the accused intends to plead not guilty on both charges by reasons of mental illness and self-defense. The defense cited mental examinations by Dr. Gregory Hanson and a report by licensed Psychologist George Komaridis, Ph.D, dated July 12, 2021.
Wills-Traxler’s mental competency at the time of Traxler's death is a core dispute between prosecuting and defending attorneys. Assistant Attorney General Daniel Vlieger told Judge Biren there was insufficient evidence to support a mental illness defense or self-defense.
Citing a December 2021 evaluation of Wills-Traxler by Dr. Hanson, Vlieger argued the defendant was voluntarily intoxicated and under drug-induced psychosis at the time of the incident, and thus couldn’t submit a mental illness defense. According to a Jan. 12 letter by Vlieger, Hanson opined that the defendant did not meet the requirements of a mental illness defense.
The prosecution also asserted that Komardis’ evaluation of Wills-Traxler didn’t offer an opinion on the accused’s mental state at the time of the offense.
In addition, the state intends to bring an aggravated sentence against Wills-Traxler for allegedly attempting to hide the body by lighting the shed where Traxler was found on fire. Because the prosecution views the arson as an aggravating factor in the case, Vlieger requested a unitary trial where evidence of both offenses is presented to the jury.
Both sides may present their arguments regarding the defense’s not guilty by reason of mental illness and self-defense pleas before Judge Biren at a July 19 omnibus hearing. That hearing will set the stage for what the defense can argue at the October jury trial.
Background
Wills-Traxler was first taken into custody by police after his father’s body was discovered by firefighters responding to a shed fire at 37722 Hunting Preserve Lane, Le Center at approximately 7:15 a.m Jan. 24, 2021. The shed, found engulfed in flames, was reportedly the shared residence of Traxler and Wills-Traxler. At approximately 8:45 a.m., firefighters reportedly found Traxler’s remains on the floor near an interior window.
The father and son reportedly lived together at the shed, but a witness told investigators that the two had not been getting along. That person also told law enforcement of fresh tire tracks leaving the scene of the fire where Wills-Traxler allegedly parked his car. Wills-Traxler was not at the scene when investigators arrived, and a 2007 gold Toyota sedan registered in Traxler’s name was also missing.
At approximately 8:50 a.m., investigators received a tip from Mankato Police that a man matching Wills-Traxler’s description, driving a Toyota sedan, had told someone in the Mankato area that “he killed his father.”
By early afternoon, the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office reported that a group of snowmobilers talked to man identified as Wills-Traxler. The snowmobilers reportedly told police that Wills-Traxler was in possession of a knife, referenced the Bible and told them that “he killed his father.”
He was arrested by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office shortly after, following a traffic stop near the junction of Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 60 and taken to the Le Sueur County jail.
Investigators reported that Wills-Traxler admitted to the murder in an interview with police. Wills-Traxler allegedly told police that the night before the fire he and his father were talking, but Traxler would not go to sleep. Wills-Traxler said his father just stared at him, so he reportedly stared back at Traxler.
The two reportedly began to argue, and Wills-Traxler told investigators he was scared and grabbed a knife. He told his father that he wasn’t scared of him, but the argument became physical. Traxler then hit his son on the shoulder, according to Wills-Traxler, and Wills-Traxler said he responded by stabbing him with the knife multiple times. He said that he stabbed his father in the heart and reportedly commented that “it was weird.”
Traxler fell unconscious after the stabbing, according to the report, and Wills-Traxler said he “was just gone.”
An autopsy concluded Traxler had been stabbed multiple times, with stab wounds found in the left and right chest areas and the abdomen. An examination of Wills-Traxler did not find any evidence of bruising on his shoulder.
According to the complaint, Wills-Traxler told law enforcement he then gathered his belongings and washed the blood from his hands. He then stuffed pillows on the stove and turned on the burners. After the flames were lit, he drove away.
Case progression
The criminal case against Wills-Traxler was previously suspended on April 2, 2021 when the court ruled that Wills-Traxler was mentally ill and incapable of understanding the criminal proceedings based on an examination of the defendant. He was later found competent to proceed to trial on Oct. 15.
Following a court ordered psychiatric evaluation finding Wills-Traxler competent, Biren ordered the defendant be moved from the Anoka-Metro Regional Treatment Center to the Le Sueur County Jail on Jan. 20, 2022. He also ruled that Wills-Traxler may be released to an approved mental health facility for further mental health treatment in accordance with any ongoing civil commitment proceeding.
On April 1, 2022 Vlieger motioned the court to bar Wills-Traxler from asserting a self-defense claim, citing a lack of evidence. The prosecution also requested the court halt the defense from presenting psychological evidence or expert testimony relating to alleged mental deficiency in the guilt phase of the trial if the case met the prima facie threshold for a bifurcated jury trial.
This is the first murder case in Le Sueur County since January 2014 when Jonas David Nelson, then 18, shot his father in the head as he slept on the floor of their rural Montgomery home. Nelson, convicted in August 2015, is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. He claimed his father was too strict and wanted to get out from under his thumb.