The Tri-City United Volleyball team faced stiff competition in the opening round of the 2AA section tournament. Seeded at No. 8, the Titans (5-16-2) were pitted against No. 1 Seed Southwest Christian (24-3) Thursday.
It was a blowout for Southwest Christian, which swept the Titans in three dominant sets. In the opener, Southwest Christian kept the Titans at single digits with a 25-7 win. The opposing team continued the assault, delivering a 25-10 victory over the Titans in the second set and a 25-7 win in the third.
Lexi Factor served as the Titans scoring leading leader, contributing two kills and one block. Audrey Vosejpka also scored two kills for the Titans, while Lauren Houn added one kill to the Titans' point total and Kaitlyn Lang served up one ace.
Maddie Dooley led the team's defensive efforts with 11 digs. The team also benefited from seven digs by Lauren Houn, six by Lang and two by Vosejpka, Charlotte Houn and Emily Smisek.
Lauren Houn picked up two assists for her teammates while Maddie Dooley and Emily Smisek each contributed one.