Following a flood-ridden summer, Le Sueur County is finally receiving a lifeline.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Gov. Tim Walz authorized the use of the state Disaster Assistance Contingency Account to assist southern Minnesota counties in recovering from severe winds, flooding and storm damage between July 16-20, 2019. The benefiting counties include Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Wabasha and Winona.
“This has been a tough year for many Minnesotans who are working to rebuild and recover after significant storm damage,” said Walz. “Our neighbors in southern Minnesota were hit particularly hard by a series of severe storms that crushed public infrastructure and slowed local economies. That’s why we’re authorizing funds from our state’s disaster assistance account to offset the burden for Minnesotans while they work to make their communities whole again.
In Le Sueur, the city of Waterville was hit hard by flooding between July 19-20. The town experienced 2.5 inches of rainfall overnight, causing the water levels Tetonka and Sakatah Lakes to rise 7 inches and overflow onto city streets including Marian Street, Lillian Street, and Sakatah Boulevard. Water levels then rose another ¾ of an inch from the night of the 21st through the morning of the 22nd.
The damage to public infrastructure in Waterville and Elysian has cost the county upwards of $2 million. With Gov. Walz now granting disaster assistance funds to Le Sueur, the state will cover 75% of eligible costs while local governments pay the remaining 25%.
“[The funds] are very important,” said Le Sueur County Emergency Management Director Ann Traxler. “They will allow us to recoup the expenses of rebuilding and putting things back to the way they were. Repairing this infrastructure will allow our residents to be safe.”
Expenses covered by the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account include the costs of handling the immediate aftermath of the flood. City and county emergency officials worked around the clock in Waterville to maintain power and the roads during the storms and flooding. Roads and culverts in Waterville that have been damaged by the flood will also benefit from the funds.
“The roads that need to be repaired will be put back to their original state,” said Traxler.