Across Minnesota, personal caregivers provide crucial in-home services that enable the disabled and elderly to live as independently and with a good a quality of life. But the dire and unsustainable workforce shortage among Minnesota’s personal caregivers is making that increasingly difficult.
Even when caregivers can be hired, the report notes that disabled individuals often have to make significant sacrifices to their lifestyle and accommodations in their day to day schedule in order to receive needed care. In some cases, family members have had to walk away from jobs to provide care for their loved ones.
According to the 2018 report by Minnesota’s Olmstead Subcabinet, the shortage of care providers isn’t new or unique to Minnesota. It’s a systemic problem that can be dated back more than 25 years. However, it’s expected to amplify as baby boomers continue to age. In a March revision, the subcabinet, named for a 1999 U.S. Supreme Court case, which established the right of individuals with mental disabilities to live in the community if appropriate by caregivers and the disabled individual, provides a roadmap for achieving this mandate by ensuring that such individuals can receive the care they need in a setting where they can live lives that are as independent and productive as possible.
It was with that in mind that Rice County Social Services hosted community leaders and health care professionals from across the region to discuss what they're seeing and ways to improve the shortage.
Linda Wolford, director of the Olmstead Plan, was among the most prominent participants. Wolford highlighted the importance of raising caregiver salaries, which in many cases are less than entry level retail and fast food jobs.
Reimbursement rates from the state haven’t increased since 2014, said Sandi Gerdes, longtime executive director of Northfield's Laura Baker Services Association, which makes it harder and harder to attract quality staff and led many veteran employees to look elsewhere for work. Despite the lack of funding from the state, the organization dug deep into its pockets to fund a costly but modest salary increase over the next few years. She expressed frustration that state policy seems to accept that caregivers will live in poverty.
“We see our staff members as professionals who deserve to be treated and paid like professionals,” she said. “We need to show them that they matter, put them on an equal footing with other care providers.”
Highlighting the incredibly tight financial status of many personal caregivers, Gerdes cited a memo regarding transportation issues that suggested workers use loaner cars if their vehicle breaks down, under the assumption that they might not be able to afford getting car repairs.
Curtis Buhman, a fiscal policy supervisor with Minnesota's Department of Human Services , said that he comes away from conversations with providers wishing he could do more to help address staffing needs, especially during the pandemic.
“The governor recently unrolled out a staffing pool, and it has proven somewhat helpful, but I wish I had a warehouse of direct support professionals who could help,” he said. “What I’m hearing is that providers are going in and pulling hero shifts.”
Buhman said that Minnesota’s reliance on direct support professionals has steadily grown over the last decade. He said that has major benefits, providing more comprehensive care for the disabled while bringing the state closer to achieving Olmstead's goal of enabling the elderly and disabled to live lives that are as fulfilling and independent as they can be.
COVID's impact
Whether it’s sustainable given the lack of pay and aging of the state’s population is another matter entirely. According to the 2018 report, direct support professionals are expressing poor satisfaction rates in employee surveys due to poor pay and lack of benefits.
Jane Hardwick, executive director of the Minnesota Prairie County Alliance (MNPrairie), which serves Dodge, Steele and Waseca counties, said that it's been even harder to get employees over the last few years because of the state's tight and competitive labor market. In addition, Hardwick said that Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates are so low that many service providers won't serve the seniors and low-income individuals who rely on those programs. Finding caregivers in rural areas is even tougher because of transportation costs.
As a disabled individual who relies on personal care assistants to get through the day, Wolford is not only leading the charge for change but on the frontlines of the crisis herself. She said that while the sector has been in a state of perpetual crisis for years, it’s now worse than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to her disability, Wolford said it’s likely that she would be particularly vulnerable to the virus if she were to contract it. Her care assistants have stuck with her even with no additional pay and though it took months to get basic PPE.
Chad Ramaker, a MNPrairie Adult & Disabilities Social Services supervisor, said that even the best regional agencies are struggling to deal with the way COVID has compounded the industry's existing challenges.
According to Ramaker, COVID has led significant numbers of care providers to be out for extended periods of time. Ramaker's colleague, Hope Johnson said this has led to additional strain and left both physical and mental health issues unaddressed.
In order to attract workers to the industry, Wolford said more training programs are needed in addition to improved benefits and increased pay. Ironically, she said that many personal care providers can’t get health insurance — a major barrier to recruitment.
A major factor that makes it harder for care providers to access health insurance is that many only work part-time. Wolford suggested that the state will need to explore outside the box solutions may be needed to help caregiver benefits to become more competitive.
Local officials who attended the meeting included Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, as well as Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley (a former Northfield resident), Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell, and Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha.
Frentz, who represents St. Peter in his district, said he supports increased funding for caregivers, but noted that would be easier said than done because of the state’s balanced budget requirement and as a result, the state would also need to look to “stretch” its dollars, such as by making great use of some technologies.
Daniels is also convinced that the state needs to make increasing funding for care providers a priority. After the legislature passed a boost in funding for nursing homes, Daniels said relieved administrators told him it helped to prevent them from losing staff to fast food restaurants — often after just months on the job.
For the employees themselves, the financial situation is often truly dire. Daniels said that he’s heard at listening sessions from care assistants who have had to go to the local food shelf in order to feed their families.
“As a legislature we have to find a way to raise this funding so (providers) are not losing employees,” he said.
Malecha said that the county would continue to work with providers to help them attract and retain employees regardless of what happens in St. Paul, but strongly urged the legislators in attendance not to leave behind caregivers and the disabled to balance the budget.
“At the end of the day we talk about balancing the budget — but are we really going to balance it off the backs of the most vulnerable people in the state? We’ve got to do better than that in Minnesota,” he said.