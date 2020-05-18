This year’s Memorial Day is sure to be unlike any other.
Local veterans organizations in southern Minnesota often hold marches and speaking events before schools to commemorate the Americans who died in military service, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic has made such events impossible. Now, veterans organizations have turned to digital ceremonies and fundraisers to spread the message of Memorial Day.
Le Sueur
In the city of Le Sueur, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4297’s Memorial Day ceremony will be closed off to the public, but residents can still catch the program over livestream. At 9:30 a.m. the ceremony will take place at its usual spot in American Legion Park, but the audience will be at home as the VFW plans to have the program streaming on the city of Le Sueur Facebook page and website and/or the VFW Post 4297 Facebook page.
The ceremony will be much smaller than usual with just 10 people: VFW Commander Sharon Frost, Zion Church Rev. Kent Meyer, a cameraman and seven service members to perform the rifle salute. There will be no guest speaker this year. Instead, Frost will prepare a speech and Meyer will give an invocation and benediction. The names of locals that have died in war will be read, followed by the names of those who have died since last Memorial Day. After the benediction, the ceremony concludes with a rifle salute and taps.
“Normally the band would play an extra song and normally we would march, but none of that can happen,” said Frost.
While the ceremony has changed a lot, the Le Sueur VFW will still lay the flags at the graves of fallen soldiers on Saturday before Memorial Day.
“I’m glad that we figured out a way that we can do it safely,” said Frost. “I talked with Le Sueur County Public Health to get their thoughts on stuff so it’s definitely a modified ceremony. We’re sad that the public can’t be there in person because we always get a good crowd. It means a lot to a lot of people so we didn’t want to just cancel it because of everything going on, so I’m glad there’s a way we figured it out safely.”
Le Center
Like Le Sueur, the Le Center American Legion Post 108 and VFW Post 1803 will be holding their joint Memorial Day Ceremony online. The veterans organizations have had to eschew their traditional parade, nursing home visits and school program in the midst of COVID-19 in favor of a small ceremony held at St. Mary’s Church.
“Thankfully, the St. Mary’s church has rented their facility, because they have the equipment necessary," organizers said. "They’re going to sanitize it before and after so it should work out well. It’s going to be unique and different.”
The ceremony will proceed with a select group of people under ten including guest speaker Andrew Harmon, the commander or a representative of the commander of Legion Post 108 and VFW Post 1803, Father James Stiles, who will give the invocation and benediction, and Dale “Doc” Schmoll, who will operate the camera. The program starts at 10 a.m. with the national anthem, followed by a speech from guest speaker Andrew Harmon and a reading of the names of service members buried in Le Sueur County. Residents will be able to view the ceremony over livestream on the Facebook Page of American Legion Post 108. A link will also be available to people not on Facebook.
“It’s pretty sad that we can’t have our family members or post members present, as well as the community and the school districts involved, like they have been,” said Legion Club Member Dale “Doc” Schmoll.
“We do remember our fallen comrades, the people that have made the ultimate sacrifice,” he continued. “Memorial Day is really about those who are no longer with us.”
St. Peter
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Peter American Legion Post 37 announced last week that they had to make the tough decision to forego a Memorial Day service in the interest of public safety, but the Legion will still be pretty busy on the holiday.
The Legion will be hosting a number of events, including a Memorial Day BBQ fundraiser. From 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Legion members will serve BBQ sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw and chips through curbside pickup, with all donations going toward remodeling and the costs of reopening.
For kids ages 3-10, the Legion will be hosting an essay contest on “What Memorial Day Means to Me.”
“Doing this helps teach the children about what this holiday means and what it stands for, other than just BBQs and get-togethers with families, which is a great way to kick off the summer. However, this holiday has such a greater meaning that we want to be teaching the children about all the time, Amber Palmquist, touth and activities coordinator at the Legion.
Even without a formal ceremony, the Legion is partaking in its annual Memorial Day activities. The Sons of the American Legion will put up crosses in the park the night before Memorial Day and volunteers have already helped to set up the flags on Hwy. 169. The Auxillary is doing the poppy fundraiser and setting up the wreath at the memorial and flowers at the Tye Boat landing.
“This Memorial Day is unprecedented in that the COVID-19 virus has kept us apart physically, but emotionally we are all together this Memorial Day,” said Post 37 Commander Dave Arpin. “Our military members who gave their lives for our freedom and the veterans who have passed since returning are forever in our thoughts and prayers but most especially today. Memorial Day is when we honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield and after they returned home. These brave citizens made a difference in the land of the brave and home of the free. May God bless the United States of America.”