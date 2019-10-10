Le Sueur is taking a bite out of world hunger.
The national Christian nonprofit Feed My Starving Children is bringing their mobile pack to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19. Volunteers who register ahead of time will have the chance to pack thousands of meals for hungry children around the world.
“People I think have really enjoyed their time on a shift,” said core volunteer Becky Pollack. “It’s a lot of fun. That healthy competition between stations really encourages people. There’s lots of fun music playing that keeps people motivated and you walk away knowing that you’re making a difference.”
“Those meals are making a difference for people who are starving,” Pollack added. “Here in the United States, we don’t often think about what it means to actually starve. I know there is a lot of food insecurity in the United States and people do miss meals, but when you miss weeks' worth of meals you are starving and on your way to not surviving.”
Feed My Starving Children is bringing its mobile pack event to Le Sueur for the second consecutive year after last year’s was a roaring success. In 2018, Le Sueur area volunteers raised $23,950, packed 108,164 meals and 14 pallets of food to go to the children of Haiti through the Love A Child program. The charity was able to raise those donations and get the word out through the help of the Le Sueur Ministerial Association and the contributions of the public and local businesses.
“What’s great about last year is we raised so much funds we had a jump on the fundraising for hosting it again and that’s what motivated us to host a second one,” said Pollack. “We’re really excited to have people sign up and volunteer and also donate because we do have funds to raise.”
This year, Feed My Starving Children has a fundraising goal of $26,000. As of Oct. 9, $7,000 has been raised. The nonprofit is also seeking 500 total volunteers to pack meals Friday and Saturday. There likely won’t be a shortage of people stepping up to volunteer. Last year, the mobile pack garnered so much interest that organizers couldn’t make room for everyone.
“Last year’s pack there were people that were wanting to volunteer. We were running out of room for people to volunteer, so obviously doing it a second time we thought it would be a great experience for everyone to jump in who weren’t able to last year,” said core volunteer Renae Sater.
Once volunteers have registered and are checked in for the event, they will hear a presentation on the general areas the food is sent to and the nutritional value of the meals volunteers are packing. After putting on hair nets and gloves, it will be time to start packing. Each shift lasts two hours and will have 120 volunteers spread out across different stations. All the stations can compete with one another to see who can pack the most meals, and afterward, volunteers can taste a sample of the meals they packed.
“It’s kind of interesting to see what it tastes like and to then send it off to other countries,” said Pollack. “So you get to celebrate the amount of meals you packed at the end of your shift.”
Volunteers can also purchase handcrafted items from impoverished communities helped by Feed My Starving Children at the mobile pack. Renae Sater recounted the story of a clay Haitian mug she purchased at the 2018 mobile pack.
“The story that went with it was the mugs were made out of clay that they were eating as biscuits to try and fill their stomachs. So they turned that into making it into mugs to sell at Feed My Starving Children to turn it back into meals. So they’re creating a little bit of an economy in these countries," she said.
Pollack only had positive things to say about volunteering with Feed My Starving Children.
“As a volunteer, it’s been really rewarding to work with an organization that is making such a huge impact," she said. "They’re great to work with, their staff are amazing, and as a nonprofit, they’re that gold standard of nonprofit where the donations and fundraising and everything go toward those meals and helping those people.”
To register or donate to the mobile pack, readers can visit the regional mobile pack website at give.fmsc.org/lesueur. The Facebook page, "Le Sueur Area - Feed My Starving Children Mobile Pack," can be found at facebook.com/fmscLeSueur.