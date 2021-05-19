The Tri-City United (8-8) and Cleveland (7-6) softball teams battled in a close game on Tuesday. The Clippers racked up a 4-2 lead in the early game, but fell behind when Titans ran up the score in the fifth inning. Scoring eight straight runs, the Titans finished the game with a 10-7 victory.
The Clippers jumped out of the gate with two runs in the top half of the first. Nicole McCabe doubled and scored on an error after Halle McCabe hit a ground ball. Cassandra Connor followed with a hard ground ball and an error by the left fielder allowed Halle McCabe to reach home and score the Clippers’ second run.
The Clippers shut out the Titans in the bottom with a strikeout by pitcher Emily Kern, a ground out and a pop out. But the Titans returned the favor in the top of the second and pitcher Ellaina Novak knocked Cleveland out 1-2-3 in a dropped third strike and two strikeouts.
Cleveland added to their advantage in the top of the third. Macey Ziebarth reached first base on a walk and took second on a single by Kern. Halle McCabe then knocked both batters in with a triple, putting the Clippers up 4-0.
The Titans finally got their first runs on the board at the bottom the third. Brooke Blaschko singled and stole second. Novak walked on base and Savannah Squires doubled on a fly ball into left field, knocking in Blaschko and Novak for two runs.
TCU continued their advance and made risky plays in attempt to take the lead. Kacie Traxler opened the bottom of the fourth with a single and Isabelle Factor and Nikaija Young sacrifice bunted Traxler to third base. But before Traxler could reach home, Kern cut the Titans off short with a strikeout.
But the Titans ambition finally paid off in the fifth inning. Molly Closser doubled to center and was followed by Novak walking. Anastasia Rynda bunted and reached first on an error, giving Closser the opportunity to score. Savannah Squires then bunted and knocked Novak home too while reaching first. Squires then stole second and, with batters on third and second, Payton Singleton singled a line drive into right field, batting in Rynda and Squires.
Traxler then stepped up to the plate and singled Singleton to third. Factor singled a line drive to second base and knocked Singleton and Traxler home. TCU now led the Clippers 8-4, but they still weren’t finished. Blaschko reached first on a hit by pitch and then Closser doubled in Factor and Blaschko, putting the Titans up 10-4.
The Clippers put in their best efforts to catch up with the Titans. Halle McCabe opened the sixth inning with a triple and was singled in by Cassandra Connor. Harley Connor stepped up next and doubled a fly ball, knocking Cassandra Connor home. Brianna Connor then doubled Harley home, narrowing the Titans lead down 10-7. The Clippers knocked out the Titans 1-2-3 in the bottom, giving Cleveland one more chance to take the lead or tie.
The Clippers were off to a good start in the seventh. Nicole McCabe opened with a single, but Cleveland suffered their first out on a fly out. Halle McCabe walked and Nicole advanced to second. Cassandra Connor then singled and loaded up the bases. But Cleveland hit another setback when second baseman Kacie Traxler caught an infield fly and produced a second out. Titans pitcher Novak then shut down the game, catching a ground out to give the Titans a 10-7 win.
Leading the Titans at bat were Brooke Blaschko and Ellaina Novak with two runs. Molly Closser, Savannah Squires, Isabelle Factor and Payton Singleton each produced one run and two RBIs. and Kacie Traxler collected one run as well. On pitching Ellaina Novak threw eight strikeouts and 68 strikes over 89 pitches. In seven innings, Novak gave up 10 hits.
Halle MCCabe led Cleveland at bat with two runs and two RBIs. Pitcher Emily Kern threw for six innings and pitched four strikeouts and 58 strikes over 99 pitches while giving up 10 hits.