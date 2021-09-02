Le Sueur resident Debby Peters has fond memories of growing up at her mother’s family daycare center; now she wants to bring that same experience to the kids of Le Sueur. On a planned start date this fall, Peters is opening Debby’s Daycare out of her home.
Peters is still in the process of filing the necessary paperwork, but once open, she expects to have space for up to 12 kids, including her own two children. The facility features a playroom as well as a backyard play area.
Debby’s Daycare is a dream come true for Peters. While working at a bank, she longed to work with children. Her plans to open the daycare were then put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Peters is anxious and excited as the daycare’s debut approaches.
Peters emphasized that the daycare wasn’t just a place for kids to play, but a place to learn. As a care provider, Peters enjoys instructing children through projects and crafts.
“I like teaching the kids,” said Peters. “We don’t just sit down and play; we have games, we have crafts, there’s times where they’ll work with Play-Doh. It’s a super rewarding job.”
It’s also an essential job for rural Minnesota, where child care availability fails to meet demand. Family child care often picks up the slack in sparsely populated areas that can’t support center-based child care, but since the year 2000, family care has been on a steady decline.
According to the Minnesota Center for Rural Policy and Development, family child care licenses across the state were cut in half over the past 20 years, and total capacity has fallen by 47%, a loss in child care for over 35,000 kids in Greater Minnesota. Child care centers experienced modest growth over the past two decades, but the 15,000 new spaces created by center-based care doesn’t offset the lost family care capacity.
As a result, Minnesota faces a statewide child care shortfall. In southern Minnesota, nearly 8,000 more spaces are needed to accommodate the number of children under six with two working parents or a single parent in potential need.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t made the child care business any easier. Many parents kept their children at home to prevent exposure to COVID-19; others lost their jobs and could no longer afford to pay for daycare. Last year, 62 family child care license holders in the region shuttered their doors, a potential loss of 777 spaces for children.
Of the 69 license holders in Le Sueur County, 65 maintain an active license. Two child care license holders — one in Le Sueur and one in New Prague — closed their licenses this year, while one had their license revoked and another temporarily suspended.