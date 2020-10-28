Honoring veterans is something Tri-City United Schools wanted to keep on the calendar this year, even if it means offering a program on a smaller scale than usual.
TCU Schools traditionally host Veterans Day programs at each individual school building, but due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, gathering students in one large room, along with community members, could pose a health risk.
This year, TCU High School will host a district-wide Veterans Day program from 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 in the Performing Arts Center. Veterans attending will be spaced apart to allow for social distancing, and community members are welcome to attend in person or watch the live stream. Visitors are asked to park in the northwest lot next to the TCU High School Performing Art Center and enter Door 7N behind the football press box.
Students at TCU Lonsdale, TCU Montgomery K-8 and TCU Le Center will not attend the program in person but instead view the live stream from their classrooms. Mathew Miller, social studies teacher at TCU High School, said the Vimeo link will become available at tcu2905.us, the TCU2905 Twitter page and the Tri-City United Public Schools Facebook page when the date gets closer.
The program will include the senior concert choir singing and the senior brass quartet playing the national anthem. Montgomery Post 79 will post the colors, and veteran and TCU special education teacher Colin Scott will be the guest speaker. The brass quartet will conclude the program by playing "God Bless America."
To protect the health of students, staff and the visiting veterans, TCU Public Schools will not offer a lunch for veterans and their families after the program this year.