The Minnesota Department of Transportation met with the Le Sueur County Commissioners June 22 to update the county on its upcoming plans for street maintenance in the region. But roads are deteriorating faster than MNDOT can repair them, even if the agency reaches all of its goals for the county over the next 10 years.
District 7 of MNDOT, which covers the local area and 11 other counties, informed the commissioners of local projects scheduled for the next four years in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) and planned projects in the next 5-10 years in the Capital Highway Investment Plan (CHIP).
Ongoing MNDOT projects in 2021 include a $20 million full depth reconstruction on Hwy. 60 between Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 13, including some urban reconstruction in Madison Lake, set to be finished in November. The agency has also dedicated $7.3 million to the New Prague urban reconstruction project, now in its second year.
Upcoming projects will be closer to the Le Sueur and Le Center area. In 2022, MNDOT is putting $2.5 million toward adjusting the vertical profile of Hwy. 19 between Henderson and the Rush River bridge. The project is connected to the larger flood mitigation effort on Hwy. 93 outside Henderson. The agency will also replace two bridges north of St. Peter on Hwy. 169 at a cost of $3.3 million in 2022.
In 2023, MNDOT plans to construct a roundabout on the intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 28 for $1.7 million and invest $4.3 million in urban reconstruction in Montgomery. In 2024, MNDOT is planning to invest $4.3 million in reconstruction through Kasota into Hwy. 169 in St. Peter.
But in 2025, no new additional road projects within Le Sueur County were added to the schedule, and the county isn’t currently scheduled for pavement improvements in 2026 either. Five to 10 years out, MNDOT’s plans are more flexible, but under the most recent projections, Le Sueur County will see pavement improvements in 2027 on Hwy. 21 east of Montgomery. More improvements are planned in 2028, as Hwy. 13, south of Montgomery through Kilkenny and into Waterville, receives pavement improvements, along with Hwy. 93 and Hwy. 19 outside Henderson.
In 2029, MNDOT projects pavement improvements on Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 99 east of Le Center. Then in 2030, the agency planned improvements for Hwy. 13 north of Heidelberg and portions of Hwy. 169 north of the city of Le Sueur.
In 10 years, the NHS pavement in poor condition is expected to rise 3% and non-NHS pavement in poor condition by 2%. But at the end of the 10-year cycle, none of the roads in poor conditions are projected to be within Le Sueur County.
“Even with the amount of money we’re investing, it still isn’t enough to take care of the preservation of our existing system,” said District 7 Planning Director Ronda Allis. “The good news is we’re still within our targets for poor and good [conditions].”
The bright side is that there are more roads expected to be in good condition by 2031. If MNDOT meets its current goals, 66% of non-NHS roads will be in good condition in ten years, an 18% increase compared to current conditions. The number of interstate roads in good condition would be 75%, an increase of 3% compared to the current year, but the rate of other NHS roads in good condition would fall by 7%.
Roads and bridges across the district are expected to suffer from several years without maintenance. Currently just 0.2% of NHS bridges in the district are poor, but that number is expected to jump to 17.5% in 2031. The decline in conditions is anticipated as MNDOT prepares to use all of its bridge funding to repair Blatnik Bridge.
“We’re working towards a funding strategy for the Blatnik Bridge,” said District Engineer Greg Ous. “The Blatnik Bridge which connects Superior and Duluth will take our bridge funding for the whole state over a three year time period. You can see how quickly that impacts our bridges going forward.”