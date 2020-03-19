In an emergency City Council meeting March 19, the city of Le Center declared a state of emergency due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state and area.
As of March 19, 89 cases of coronavirus had
been detected in Minnesota. The virus has not been reported in Le Sueur County, but neighboring counties, including Blue Earth, Waseca, Rice, Scott and Nicollet have detected 1-2 cases each.
City Attorney Jason Moran cited several reasons for the declaration. The first was that with potential quarantines, there may not be an opportunity in the near-future for the council to declare a state of emergency. The declaration will allow the city to make quicker decisions and could potentially make the city eligible to be reimbursed for expenses incurred in response to the coronavirus.
Whether or not such funds will be available to cities that declare a state of emergency is still unknown. The declaration expires on June 1, but can be extended if needed.
The White House, the state of Minnesota and Le Sueur County have all declared states of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.