The waters keep rising, but Henderson keeps floating

Come hell or high water, the people of Henderson are gonna keep on going.
The resiliency of the residents and businesses within the quaint Minnesota River Valley town has been tested time and again. In recent years, large snow melts and rainy springs have caused three major roads into the city (County Road 6, Hwy. 93 and Hwy. 19) to close … several times … for several weeks.
Downtown businesses, many of which depend on out-of-town visitors, especially in the warmer months, take hits. Some residents in the area are forced to ride ATVs or recreational vehicles and walk long distances just to get to a car they can take out of town. Le Sueur-Henderson school buses can’t get to kids. Major city events, like the weekly classic car roll-ins, are devastated.
But the people in and around Henderson aren’t just going to leave this place. It’s their home.
Char Chevalier, who lives with her husband Dave Chevalier, on a property looking over Hwy. 93, just south of town, summed it up best.
“We like it here,” she said.
Dave chimed in, “Other than that flooding issue, everything is good.”
History
As City Administrator Lon Berberich slyly noted, the flooding issue in Henderson goes back to 1852, when the city was founded by Joseph Brown. The Minnesota and Rush rivers threatened the city and its surrounding roads then, like they do now.
“Henderson has been seeking a solution for flooding since it has been in existence,” Berberich said.
But locals don’t remember floods like this. Not this long. Not this often.
The Chevaliers first moved into their Henderson home in August 1973. Hwy. 93 leads south from Henderson to Hwy. 169, and is the best option for those going to Le Sueur, St. Peter or Mankato. The Minnesota River runs along the east side of the road, and on the west side, the land sprouts upward to a hilltop. That’s where the Chevaliers and other residents along 93 live.
Dave remembers farm fields between the road and the river years ago. He should remember; he was farming them.
“It was pretty much all farmland all the way back,” he said. “Even all the way into town where all the willows are, that was farmland.”
Most of the land on the east side has since been designated part of the Conservation Reserve Program, but when the rivers flood like they did in spring 2019, there’s not much anyone can do with it.
The first time the Chevaliers can remember a flood of such great impact on their stretch of road was back in 1993.
“The river has flooded forever. But the first time we really couldn’t get out on the highway was in 1993,” Dave said, noting it was the year of their eldest son’s graduation.”
Char added, “What I remember is watching the river coming up and the overwhelming feeling that you have no control over what’s going on. You can’t stop anything. You couldn’t use a vehicle to come out. You just kept watching it coming and coming.”
The floods started coming a little more frequently after that — 1996 and 1997 and again in 2001. In recent years, some type of flooding seems to be a forgone conclusion. There was a fall flood in 2010, another in 2012, then a “bad one” in 2014, Dave said. Each year since, there has been some flooding, and in 2019, the roads closed multiple times, sometimes for weeks.
Problems
For the Chevaliers and other residents around the flooded routes, the biggest problem is extreme inconvenience. That inconvenience becomes life altering when the road is flooded for lengthy periods of time.
When Hwy. 93 is flooded, and the Chevaliers want to leave the area, they head back to their shop and get in a Gator. They drive that Gator to the farm fields out back of their house and drive straight north through neighbors’ fields for about a mile. Then they get out, rubber boots on, and they trudge through mud until they finally reach Ridge Road, on the south end of Henderson. That’s where their car is parked.
Char joked that the trip to town can be a bonding experience with neighbors along 93.
“You all travel through the mud together to get away from each other,” she said with a laugh.
If 93 is closed, there’s a good chance Hwy. 19, to the east of Henderson, and County Road 6 (Scenic Byway Road), to the north, are also both closed. So the Chevaliers and other locals take Hwy. 19, to the west of Henderson, which heads toward Gaylord. If they want to go to Mankato, the alternate route adds a good 20 minutes to the drive, not even accounting for the time it takes to get to the car.
But the Chevaliers are quick to note that their problems when the floods come are no worse than those of their fellow community members.
Barb Seifert lives on 308th lane, a gravel road offshoot from 93. When the roads flood, the school buses can’t get to her special needs son to transport him to school in St. Peter. She and her son get up three hours early to head to Mankato, so Seifert can get some hours in at work, before taking her son to school.
The many people who commute to the Twin Cities area on a daily basis can expect to add a half hour, maybe 45 minutes, to their daily drive if Hwy. 19 to the east and County Road 6 are closed.
Meanwhile, businesses right in the heart of Henderson can see big losses, as semi trucks with important shipments can’t reach them, and out-of-town visitors don’t come for weeks at a time. In what should have been the busiest time of year, Ruth Ann Nytes, owner of Toody’s Sweet Treats, watched her business suffer this spring and early summer.
“This year, with the flooding and everything, I cut back on my employees, to cut down cost,” she said. “It pushes you to the point where you’re worrying about finances. At that point, I’ve already dipped into my slush fund over the winter.”
She added, “This year was different. It’s usually short-term. When they have to close a road for weeks, that’s an issue.”
She’s certainly not the only business leader in town affected. As Henderson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Travis Mons said, “How can it not hurt? To what degree, I’m sure it varies for everyone differently. But I can’t see a way where it doesn’t hurt.”
Solutions
There is no question that the community of Henderson would like some solutions to the ever-increasing flooding problems.
“It’s at the forefront of everyone’s mind — business owners, employees, residents,” Mon said.
So Henderson should just raise the roads and be done with it, right? Not exactly possible. First of all, the roads aren’t Henderson’s to change. Outside of city limits, Hwy. 93 and Hwy. 19 are controlled by the Minnesota Department of Transportation — back to that in a minute.
County Road 6, meanwhile, is maintained by Sibley County, and the county is actually working on the road this year. But it’s only a 6,000-foot stretch and the work is not just for flooding. The county is fixing a 1960s timber culvert, said County Engineer Tim Becker, in addition to widening the roads throughout the stretch. There is one 1,500-foot flooding area within the project zone, and the county is raising that stretch. The project is estimated at $1.6 million.
There is still near 3 miles of roadway, Becker estimated, still prone to flooding on County Road 6 near Henderson. He estimates raising the rest of that would cost $14 million. While the county is constantly keeping an eye out for solutions, they’re not likely coming any time soon.
“It’s going to be difficult to fit into our current five-year plan because of the cost,” Becker said. “It’s a massive project for any county to actually undertake. Just the 6,000 feet we’ve decided to take on is really challenging in itself.”
He added, “I know it’s a large concern for everybody in that area. We do realize that, but we have to maintain the entire system. There are 134 bridges and roughly 300 miles of paved roadways in the system.”
That leaves Hwy. 93 and Hwy. 19 as potential solutions to Henderson’s flooding concerns. MnDOT, though, has its own road system to take care of, and it’s rather expansive. While the department is well aware of the concerns around Henderson, there are concerns all across the state, and there isn’t a pool of $20-40 million sitting around to do the work that would be necessary to raise one of the highways.
A MnDOT study, prepared by Short Elliot Hendrickson and published in 2017, found that the flooding of Henderson area roads has been more prominent and more impactful in recent years.
“When 93, 19 and 6 close, it requires lengthy detours for residences, it can cost $87,000 per day in maintenance, and it’s an inconvenience for area residents, and it’s a safety concern for residents that specifically live along 93 and their access to emergency vehicles when necessary,” said MnDOT representative Matt Young.
After discussion with the city and research over the last several years, MnDOT has identified Hwy. 93 as the “most feasible option to help the city,” Young said. This is partially because of cost, partially because there are people living directly off the road, and partially because many Henderson kids attend school in Le Sueur, and 93 is a better, faster route for buses and other transportation.
MnDOT actually has a project scheduled on Hwy. 93 for 2022 — a pavement preservation project, making the road a smoother driving surface. But to raise the road at the same time, it’s estimated another $20 million would be necessary (it would be $40 million to raise Hwy. 19). That money is not currently available.
This year, MnDOT encouraged the city of Henderson to apply to the State Legislature for a bonding bill authorization during the 2020 spring session, in order to set aside funds for the 93 project. City Administrator Berberich noted that the city didn’t exactly choose 93 as the preferred road to raise; it’s just the one they might have a chance at.
“There was an opportunity there and there was a plan in place,” he said.
Keeping going
It remains to be seen if the city’s request for special project funding to raise 93 will be successful. Local Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, and Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, are expected to advocate for the authorization, but they’ll have plenty of competition for such funding.
And even if everything went to plan, and the Legislature approved $20 million to raise Hwy. 93, the project still wouldn’t take place until 2022, and it wouldn’t change the flooding problems on 19 and County Road 6.
No matter which way you slice it, the people of Henderson are likely to deal with flooding concerns for years to come. Sometimes the obstacles seem impossible to overcome.
“This year, 19 west was the only one that wasn’t flooded. But there was a jack-knifed semi on it. It was the only road not flooded, and it was closed,” said Char Chevalier, laughing as she recalled the ridiculous situation. “The word then was ‘Whoever pissed off Mother Nature, would you please apologize?’”
But whatever the problems, community members, assuming they want to stick around, have to find ways to make the best of things, to keep moving forward.
This summer, the city hosted Flood Fest — partly a joke at the community’s own expense, but mostly a celebration of the community’s resilience. As noted by Mary Menne, wife of Mayor Paul Menne, “Henderson is at its best when it’s celebrating.”
“We can’t fix it. We can’t snap our fingers and make the water go down,” she said. “We just joked about embracing it and putting on some silly orange life jackets and getting rubber duckies rolling up your pant legs and just having a good old time, because, why not?”
It’s the attitude of Henderson. Why fret over the right now when surely things will be just fine soon enough?
“I know when the classic car roll-ins weren’t good for so many weeks, I kept thinking, ‘It’s gotta get better, gotta get better,’” said Van Nytes, of Toody’s. “And they did improve. They always do.”
Mother Nature be damned, the people of Henderson aren’t going anywhere.
“Getting in and out is getting a little more difficult,” Char said, “but I don’t think the flooding would ever be the thing to get us out of here.”