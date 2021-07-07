In her nearly 24 years with the Elysian Genealogy Research Center, longtime volunteer Shirley Zimprich tracked the history of countless Le Sueur County families, laid the foundation for the future of the Genealogy Center and even reunited distant relatives.
On July 4, almost three years after Zimprich’s death in 2018, the Le Sueur County Historical Society honored her legacy by dedicating the Elysian Genealogy Center in her name. Visitors to the center will now see the words ‘In Memory of Shirley Zimprich” on the Genealogy Research Center sign described as an “L.C.H.S. Friend and Volunteer.”
The dedication was long overdue, said Le Sueur County Historical Society Board members Ruth Collins, Rich Bennett, Dean Pettis and Mike Fredrick. Zimprich’s work was foundational for the Elysian Genealogy Research Center, and the volunteer created the Historical Society’s obituary database. Today, the building features a library stocked with index cards of family information and binders full of newspaper clippings detailing local births, marriages and obituaries cut and pasted by Zimprich herself.
“The Genealogy Center wouldn’t be where it is today without Shirley,” said Pettis.
Historian
Zimprich’s careful cataloguing was driven by a passion for local history. She enjoyed tracking her own family tree and wrote a 30-year newspaper column “History of the Hill” informing her local community about their history. Working at the Genealogy Center was a dream job and one she continued well into her retirement.
“Working at the Genealogy Center was more than just a job,” said Zimprich’s grandson Johnathan Zimprich. “She got to help people have the same the same feeling about genealogy and the love of history that she had. She liked sharing that with everyone she met up with. She liked the hunt and she liked helping people … The hours were part-time, but she put in more time than that.”
History was also how Zimprich bonded with friends and family. As the face of the Elysian Genealogy Research Center, she made many friends through her work. Family members volunteered with her over the summer, and she took her grandchildren out on trips to explore local history.
“A few times we had local history trips — places like Le Center, New Ulm, Fort Ridgely and places out west that she just enjoyed sharing local history stuff with us,” said Johnathan Zimprich. “We would go on arrowhead walks out through the fields, looking for arrowheads and stuff like that. Those are some of the better memories I had with her.”
That enduring passion made the Elysian Genealogical Center a welcoming place for visitors. Mary Lou Ihrke, a resident of Madison Lake who delivered the dedication speech in Zimprich’s honor, said that the Elysian center is her favorite genealogy center to visit. When she began the work of tracking her own family history, Ihrke found immense help from the notebooks of obituary clippings. Zimprich was also willing to help and seemed to always have more information for Ihrke when she returned for her next visit.
“The Genealogy Center for Le Sueur County is one of the best ones I have ever visited,” said Ihrke. “I appreciate the clippings of the obituaries. Most other places have them on microfilm, which is very hard on the eyes after a while. Having the obituaries all indexed was very helpful for me.”
Because of Zimprich’s efforts, Ihrke was able to connect with a distant relative from North Dakota who was writing a book on the family she was researching. Ihrke finally met the relative at their home shortly before they died. Zimprich even continued to send information to Ihrke while she was staying in North Dakota.
“I couldn’t think of a person that I would rather give a tribute to,” said Ihrke. “She’s right up there in my book as far as people that have influenced me.”
Wide impact
Zimprich also lent her talents to help other passionate local history buffs like John Dalby. Dalby is a member of the Rice County Genealogy Society and created the Dalby Database, an online database containing over two million records from cemeteries, churches, census data, obituaries, cities, books, newspapers and more. Dalby started recording the history of Rice County, but now the website features records from other counties in southern Minnesota such, as Le Sueur, Nicollet, Waseca, Blue Earth, Scott, Sibley and Steele.
Dalby indexed the cemetery records by going on cemetery walks throughout various counties with his wife Jan Dalby. Zimprich assisted with the project and went on the walks, as well, to add to the database. After the two met, Dalby found that he was related to the Zimprich family using some of the genealogical data they had collected.
“Shirley was a good person. I worked quite a few years with her,” said Dalby. “She loved the job and she was dedicated to it.”
But Zimprich’s time with the Elysian Genealogical Research Center was abruptly cut short several years ago when Zimprich said she was forced to retire by the Le Sueur County Historical Society Board of Directors amid increasing tensions between leadership and society members. Disputes over board decisions to close and sell historical buildings, cease repairs on historic properties, and a lack of financial transparency led to a lawsuit against the board by 16 members of the Historical Society seeking access to financial records and new board elections. The board was terminated in 2019 following the year-long lawsuit and a new set of directors have since aimed to restore trust in the Historical Society.
The July 4 dedication not only celebrated Zimprich’s work with the Genealogy Center, it also came three days after the building officially opened to the public on July 1. The building had been closed to the public year-round due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the records are available for in-person viewing. Today, the research center is headed by volunteer Carol Richter, who was mentored by Zimprich.
The impact Zimprich had on the community was apparent from the crowd alone. Around 50 people attended the dedication, including some two dozen family members. In her quest to help other people find their family history, Zimprich had to take time away from researching her own. But her family aims to build the family tree she would have wanted.
“She focused so much on helping other people finding theirs, in her later years unfortunately [the family tree] is not as much as she would have liked to have seen, I’m sure,” said Johnathan Zimprich. “That’s something I have inherited. I worked up there with her for several years learning the tricks of the trade and just how to do genealogy and what it all means.”