With his passions for scouting and shooting, 15-year old Matthew Randall built a facility for the whole community to enjoy.
Leading a team of family, friends and fellow boy scouts, Randall constructed archery targets for Bradshaw Woods for his Eagle Scout Project. The archery range was planned for the woods back in 2019 by Le Sueur County Parks and Recreation, but, with the help of Randall and his team of volunteers, the range was finally completed on Aug. 1 and is waiting to be opened.
The Eagle Project is one of the final steps a boy scout must complete to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest a boy scout can achieve. Randall isn’t an Eagle Scout just yet, but he’s only two merit badges away and on a fast track to receive the honor. While many don’t achieve the rank until their late teenage years, if they achieve it at all, Randall is only a sophomore at Le Sueur-Henderson and ready to take that next step.
Randall and his team were tasked with building four targets for the range - a 10 yard, a 20 yard, a 30 yard and a 40 yard target - entirely from scratch. Le Sueur County Parks Director Tyler Luethje gave the boys their materials, but building it was all on them.
During the project, the team cut, nailed and screwed together wooden boards to create frames for the targets. Each frame rests on an H-shaped stand and has a roof on top sloping toward the back. Within each frame, a square shaped target is hooked up below the roof of the frame.
The work came naturally to Randall. As Troop 328’s senior patrol leader, he is often put in charge of keeping boys involved in scout activities. He also likes to work outdoors and with his hands.
“It was pretty easy,” Randall said on the project. “I enjoy being around those people so it’s easy to talk to them and I helped out where I could.”
Building the range also involved one of Randall’s favorite hobbies: shooting. When he’s not scouting, Randall is often hunting or shooting with the Le Sueur-Henderson trap team, which he’s been a member of since the sixth grade. Even when he is scouting, he’s shooting. The rifle shooting and shotgun shooting merit badges were two of his favorite badges to earn.
“It’s a big part of my life,” said Randall.
“You try to find an Eagle Scout project that you’re passionate about,” added Matthew’s mother, Mary Randall. “You don’t just pick something; you want something that you believe in and this project was right up Matthew’s alley with being outdoors and building an archery stand it was the perfect project for him.”
The Boy Scouts are an important organization for the Randall family. Mary is one of Matthew’s biggest supporters, encouraging him to continue scouting. Before Randall began pursuing the rank of Eagle, his older brother Andrew Randall achieved the rank when he was a scout.
“Every boy should be in scouting,” said Mary. “The life skills that you learn are very important and as his older brother can attest, being an eagle scout in the National Guard - he jumped a rank. So his officers are seeing he can be a great leader and Matthew will be a great leader too.”
With the archery range finished, Randall himself is thinking about testing his archery skills, he just needs the proper equipment first.
“If I get a bow,” said Randall. “Andrew said he would get me one.”