A 55-year-old Montgomery man was killed while operating a snowmobile and crashing into a vehicle on Saturday, Dec. 14, according to a release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
Initial investigation indicated that the driver of the snowmobile, identified as Larry Gene Haynes, was traveling northbound on the snowmobile trail at a high rate of speed. According to the release, it appeared that Haynes was unable to stop before the Lexington Road crossing, ultimately striking the side of a westbound pickup truck. Haynes was ejected off of the snowmobile.
At approximately 4:40 p.m., Le Sueur County deputies responded to a report of the crash on Lexington Road near 173rd Avenue in Montgomery Township. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the release.
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery Fire Department, Montgomery Ambulance Service, North Ambulance Service, North Air Care and the Minnesota State Patrol.