GALLERY: Le Center celebrates St. Patrick's Day with queen coronation, parade

Downtown Le Center was awash in candy and clovers as the town celebrated the 40th annual St. Patrick's Celebration.
The longstanding Irish tradition concluded this weekend with the coronation of queen candidates on Friday, March 11 at the Le Center American Legion and a parade along Minnesota Street on Saturday, March 12.
The titles of Miss Shamrock, Miss Leprechaun and Miss Irish Rose were bestowed upon three out of five queen candidates on Friday. This year's candidates included Tri-City United senior Emma Neubauer of Le Center; TCU senior Molly Closser of Le Center; TCU senior Kendra Blaschko of Le Center; New Prague senior Allie Blaschko of Le Center and Cleveland senior Emma Treanor.
Closser received the ceremony's highest honor: the crown, cape and sash of Miss Shamrock. A look of surprise ran across the new Irish queen's face when 2021 Miss Shamrock Lexi O'Connell planted the crown on her head from behind.
"It feels surreal. I had no idea it was going to happen," said Closser. "All five of us deserve something, so it was up in there for sure. It's an honor, I've looked up to the ladies ever since I was a little girl here since seven months old and wanting to be here so it's an honor."
In her talent show performance the week prior, Closser told humorous stories about the St. Patrick's Celebration founder John Gregory O'Connell and tested past Miss Shamrocks on their St. Patrick's Celebration knowledge in a trivia contest.
Closser is also the granddaughter of Mary Jo O'Malley, one of the three 2022 grand marshals along with Les and Bonnie Hartwig.
Neubauer received the title and crown of Miss Leprechaun from 2021 Miss Leprechaun Halle McCabe. In her talent show skit “Back in the Day,” Neubauer recognized the past 40 years of St. Patrick's Celebrations with a slideshow, taught youngsters the Irish jig and invited father James Stiles to give a blessing.
Allie Blaschko held back tears of joy as she was surprised with the John Gregory O'Connell Scholarship award from last year's winner Nicole McCabe. She went from crying to laughing just a few moments later when 2021 Miss Irish Rose Brooke Blaschko crowned her this year's Miss Irish Rose.
Blaschko entertained the talent show audience last week with a performance of folk songs on her concertina.
After the coronation, Le Center kicked off the all-day St. Patrick's Coronation. At 11 a.m., worshipers gathered for mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center. The American Legion also served an Irish culinary favorite, Mulligan Stew, from 11 a.m. until the start of the parade at 2 p.m.
Local Irish clans, the St. Patrick's queen candidates, grand marshals and organizations from Le Center and the surrounding area proceeded through downtown Le Center.
Following the parade, the American Legion hosted a rally and live music by IV Play at 8 p.m.