GALLERY: Le Center celebrates St. Patrick's Day with queen coronation, parade

Hibernians parade

The Ancient Order of the Hibernians play the bagpipes while marching in the St. Patrick's Celebration parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Downtown Le Center was awash in candy and clovers as the town celebrated the 40th annual St. Patrick's Celebration.

St. Patrick's Queen candidates

Le Center St. Patrick's Queen candidates Emma Neubauer, Molly Closser, Kendra Blaschko, Allie Blaschko and Emma Treanor line up for the coronation. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The longstanding Irish tradition concluded this weekend with the coronation of queen candidates on Friday, March 11  at the Le Center American Legion and a parade along Minnesota Street on Saturday, March 12.

Molly Closser Miss Shamrock

Molly Closser is surprised to receive the Miss Shamrock crown. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The titles of Miss Shamrock, Miss Leprechaun and Miss Irish Rose were bestowed upon three out of five queen candidates on Friday. This year's candidates included Tri-City United senior Emma Neubauer of Le Center; TCU senior Molly Closser of Le Center; TCU senior Kendra Blaschko of Le Center; New Prague senior Allie Blaschko of Le Center and Cleveland senior Emma Treanor.

Miss Shamrock cape

2021 Miss Shamrock Lexi O'Connell ties the queen's cape around 2022 Miss Shamrock Molly Closser. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Closser received the ceremony's highest honor: the crown, cape and sash of Miss Shamrock. A look of surprise ran across the new Irish queen's face when 2021 Miss Shamrock Lexi O'Connell planted the crown on her head from behind.

"It feels surreal. I had no idea it was going to happen," said Closser. "All five of us deserve something, so it was up in there for sure. It's an honor, I've looked up to the ladies ever since I was a little girl here since seven months old and wanting to be here so it's an honor."

Emma Neubauer

Emma Neubauer speaks after being crowned Miss Leprechaun. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

In her talent show performance the week prior, Closser told humorous stories about the St. Patrick's Celebration founder John Gregory O'Connell and tested past Miss Shamrocks on their St. Patrick's Celebration knowledge in a trivia contest. 

Allie Blaschko

Allie Blaschko receives the John Gregory O'Connell Scholarship. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Closser is also the granddaughter of Mary Jo O'Malley, one of the three 2022 grand marshals along with Les and Bonnie Hartwig. 

Allie Blaschko Miss Irish Rose

Allie Blaschko laughs after being crowned Miss Irish Rose immediately after receiving the John Gregory O'Connell Scholarship. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Neubauer received the title and crown of Miss Leprechaun from 2021 Miss Leprechaun Halle McCabe. In her talent show skit “Back in the Day,” Neubauer recognized the past 40 years of St. Patrick's Celebrations with a slideshow, taught youngsters the Irish jig and invited father James Stiles to give a blessing. 

Area royalty

Royalty from the surrounding area including Miss Waterville, Miss Morristown, Miss Czech Slovak, Belle Plaine Miss Shamrock and the Kolacky Days Queens attended the Miss Shamrock coronation. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Allie Blaschko held back tears of joy as she was surprised with the John Gregory O'Connell Scholarship award from last year's winner Nicole McCabe. She went from crying to laughing just a few moments later when 2021 Miss Irish Rose Brooke Blaschko crowned her this year's Miss Irish Rose. 

Grand Marshals

St. Patrick's Celebration Grand Marshals Bonnie Hartwig, Les Hartwig and Mary Jo O'Malley wave to onlookers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Blaschko entertained the talent show audience last week with a performance of folk songs on her concertina.

Sheriff's Mounted Posse

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason and the Sheriff's Mounted Posse ride a horse-drawn wagon. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

After the coronation, Le Center kicked off the all-day St. Patrick's Coronation. At 11 a.m., worshipers gathered for mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center. The American Legion also served an Irish culinary favorite, Mulligan Stew, from 11 a.m. until the start of the parade at 2 p.m.

Miss Shamrock float

Miss Shamrock Molly Closser and escort Olivia Collins ride a white-petaled float through the St. Patrick's Celebration Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Miss Leprechaun float

Miss Leprechaun Emma Neubauer and escort Nora Collins ride an emerald float.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 
Allie Blaschko float

Miss Irish Rose and John Gregory O'Connell Scholarship winner Allie Blaschko waves to the crown on a green and white float with escort Mya Blaschko. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Queen candidates

Queen candidates Kendra Blaschko and Emma Treanor ride with escorts Madelyn Thelemann and Lilly Gramling. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Local Irish clans, the St. Patrick's queen candidates, grand marshals and organizations from Le Center and the surrounding area proceeded through downtown Le Center.

2021 Royalty

2021 St. Patrick's Royalty (front row) John Gregory O'Connell scholarship winner Nicole McCabe, Miss Irish Rose Brooke Blaschko, (back row), Miss Leprechaun Halle McCabe and Miss Shamrock Lexi O'Connell share a parade float. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
TCU Titan

The Tri-City United Titans mascot marches next to a leprechaun trap. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
TCU Robotics Club

The Tri-City United Robotics Team wheels their mechanical creations through the St. Patrick's Celebration Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
TCU dance team

The Tri-City United Dance Team performs at the St. Patrick's Celebration parade.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 
Titan goodies

The Tri-City United Titan hands out goodies during the St. Patrick's Parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Govenaires

The Govenaires spread the St. Patrick's spirit while twirling shamrock flags. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Govenaires band

The Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps helps Le Center feel the music. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Sharon Cartway

Sharon Cartway rolls a horse-drawn wagon down Minnesota Street for the St. Patrick's Celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Derek Carlsrud

Le Center Police Chief Derek Carlsud hands out goodie bags to youngsters attending the St. Patrick's parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Emergency vehicles wave

A parade attendee waves at the procession of Le Center emergency vehicles. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Center Fire truck

The Le Center fire truck drives through the St. Patrick's Parade while other emergency vehicles flashed their lights. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
O'Malley Clan

The O'Malley clan tosses out candy to kids on the sidelines. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Collins Clan

The Collins Clan marches down Minnesota Street dressed in green. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Cleveland Fire Truck

Riders in the Cleveland Fire Truck wave out to the Le Center community. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Just for Kix

Just for Kix dancers shake emerald pom-poms in the St. Patrick's Celebration parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Following the parade, the American Legion hosted a rally and live music by IV Play at 8 p.m.

Jordan Royalty

Jordan Royalty wave while marching in the Le Center St. Patrick's Celebration parade. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Montgomery Fire Truck

Onlookers watch the Montgomery Fire Truck roll through Minnesota Street in downtown Le Center. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
McCabe Clan

The McCabe clan waves to the parade crowd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Miss Nicollet

Miss Nicllet and her attendees ride through the Le Center St. Patrick's Parade on a star-spangled float. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lonsdale Ambassadors

Lonsdale Ambassadors joined in the Le Center St. Patrick's Celebration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Kolacky Days Princesses

The Kolacky Days Princesses wave to Le Center residents. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
McMillen Clan

The McMillen Clan tosses out koozies. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

