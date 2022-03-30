Local residents had the chance to talk with city officials on street projects, economic development, future recreation opportunities and other issues at Le Sueur’s first annual Future of the City Forum.
Approximately 30 people attended the citywide meeting at Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School to ask department heads face-to-face about current plans to spur local development and present their own ideas for Le Sueur’s future.
Community survey results
Before breaking out into groups, City Administrator Jasper Kruggel (departing the city soon) and Finance Director Joe Roby (soon interim city administrator), led attendees into the high school auditorium to present the results of a recent citywide poll on Le Sueur’s future.
Of the 370 respondents, a 56% majority said the city was headed in the wrong direction.
Survey participants frequently criticized increasing city taxes and utility rates as unaffordable, and many said the higher cost of living is forcing people to move. Others lamented the lack of restaurant and retail options, as well as the Community Center’s financial state and the closure of the indoor pool.
The 44% with a more positive outlook on the city’s direction often pointed to the redevelopment of the downtown mall and Main Street, upgrades to city streets and new housing. Many respondents also expressed support for city projects, while remaining apprehensive about increasing tax and utility rates.
When asked to rank the most serious issues facing Le Sueur, a 32% plurality named high taxes as the No. 1 issue, followed closely by the 30% who rated utility rates as the top problem.
A total 16% of respondents named a lack of jobs and businesses as their primary concern. Issues such as rising crime, affordable housing, aging population, aging infrastructure and street repair were rated the most serious problem by between 2-6% of participants.
To push Le Sueur in a better direction, a 53% majority of people surveyed said economic development should be the city’s top priority over the next three years. Nearly 20% said improving the efficacy of the local government should be the primary focus, and around 11% listed affordable housing as their key concern.
Community conversations
After hearing the survey results, community members joined city officials Kruggel, Roby, Public Services Director Rich Kucera and City Engineer Corey Bienfang in the school library to discuss the city’s plans for the future.
One of the city’s latest ideas is to create an online volunteerism hub. Local residents could opt-in to join a list of community volunteers that would receive notifications when the city or local nonprofits need assistance with a new project.
“You could go and be present at the community garden or the compost site as those things come up,” said Kruggel. “It’s a community of volunteers within Le Sueur that hopefully we can grow and push these volunteer opportunities to them. I think it would also include nonprofit opportunities, so a Rotary group or a Boy Scout group/Girl Scout group or a Lions group can all say, ‘We’re going out to this event and going to this park to do some flower bed cleanup.’”
The idea is still in its infancy, and a project timeline has yet to be set, but Roby said the plan for a volunteerism network is alive and being developed by city staff.
“The city is in such a unique position to be able to make those connections,” Roby told community members at the forum. “I don’t know what it means for those dollars and resources, but city hall is a great place to come in and say ‘I’m looking for this, I want to make a Green Giant Museum, what’s the best way to go about it?’”
The interim city administrator envisioned the city could act as a hub to launch community projects. He suggested the city’s newly hired Community Development Director Mojra Hauenstein could partner with the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce and Visit Le Sueur, an upcoming community group dedicated to promoting local tourism, to help connect residents and community organizations.
Public Services Director Kucera sought community input on parks, trails and recreational opportunities.
Plans to improve local amenities can be found in the city’s Parks, Open Spaces and Trails Master Plan. Approved by the City Council in April 2020, the document serves as a blueprint to guide the development of parks. However, the city is not required to commit to included projects.
Of all the local parks, American Legion Park is projected to receive some of the most substantial renovation under this plan. New amenities, including a 9,000-13,000 square foot inclusive playground, a 1,000-square-foot splash pad and exercise pods for adults, could be added south of the pool, as well as a raised stage or amphitheater to south of the civic lawn to accommodate large community events, like Giant Celebration.
Proposed improvements to existing amenities include an angled roof on the hockey rink to improve the ice quality, expanded parking to fit a total 93 cars combined, and a plaza area near the shelter. The American Legion memorial would be relocated south to be visible from the street.
Last month, the city also began soliciting proposals for a recreation facilities master plan to guide potential leisure opportunities, such as playgrounds, pools and gyms. If a proposal is approved by the City Council, members of the public will have a chance to tell the city what facilities they wish to see in their local community.
City Engineer Bienfang sat down with residents to talk about upcoming infrastructure projects like County Road 36 Project. In partnership with Le Sueur County, the project intends to resolve poor road conditions and underground utilities on the south end of town up S. Main Street to the intersection with Ferry Street, Ferry Street into the intersections of S. Fourth Street and the west parking lot on Ferry.
A public construction information meeting is scheduled for April 14 before work is expected to start in late April or early May. Final completion is anticipated by June 30, 2023.