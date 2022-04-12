Founded in 1852, the Church of St. Anne has been an integral part of life in Le Sueur for 170 years. The future of the church appears to be in good hands, thanks in part to the dedication and service of two of its under-40 leaders Meghan Roby and Emily Sunderman.
Roby has served as St. Anne’s director of music since 2012, and Sunderman was hired as the church’s director of faith formation (Religious Education) in 2019.
“They have both been amazing in their roles here at St. Anne’s,” Father Chris Shofner said. “Both Meghan and Emily have school-aged children, and that in itself is significant, because all the work that they do has a very personal importance to them. They know what they want to see for their own children and it is not much different than what other parents want for their children. There is an insight there for the needs of the families and that helps them respond that much more effectively.
“By doing that, they have created a sense of community connection with other young families. This is a ministry for them and they see the development and formation of their own children and their own children’s peers as something that is a priority.’
Meghan Roby
As St. Anne’s Director of Music, Roby is able to utilize her skills, lifelong love of music and her faith during her work week. A native of Ripon, Wisc., Roby developed an early attachment to music through her time in church.
“Growing up in Wisconsin, I attended Catholic School and I remember always loving singing and the musical aspects of the mass,” Roby said. “As far back as I can remember, I have loved to sing and I grew up in a family where that was nurtured and encouraged.”
The support of her community and family helped shape her career decision, although some of that encouragement came in a bit different format from one of her former teachers.
“I studied piano and voice all the way through high school. I remember distinctly in high school my physics professor, who I really liked, telling me I shouldn’t go into music because I wouldn’t make it,” Roby said. “I kind of tucked that away and made it a personal challenge. My parents were supportive of my talent and I decided to go to college for music and everything has really fallen into place for me.”
Roby added to the story, “I did end up seeing that physics professor a few years out of college and he was very proud of me for sticking with what I wanted to do.”
After graduation from high school, Roby completed her undergraduate studies at Knox College (Galesburg, Ill.) in 2004 and later received a master’s degree in vocal performance from the University of Iowa in 2008.
Her path to Le Sueur began when she met her future husband Joe Roby during their undergraduate years at Knox College. The couple went on to get married at St. Anne’s Church in 2008. At that time, Roby was working as a professor at Rochester Tech Community College and her husband was working at IBM in Rochester.
The couple later moved to the area in 2011 when Joe Roby took a new job in Le Sueur. Roby had been in town for just about a year when the position at St. Anne’s became available and she joined the church’s staff as its Director of Music in 2012 after the passing of former director Shirley Ann Monahan.
“I think it was really what I like to call a ‘God-incidence,’ not a coincidence but a ‘God-incidence’ that we ended up moving to Le Sueur because even though I pursued my master’s in vocal performance and was teaching at the college level, I was felt very passionate about sacred music and serving the church with my talents,” Roby said . “When we moved herr, the previous director Shirley Monahan had just passed away, so St. Anne’s found itself without a director, and it just seemed so seamless for me to step in and serve in that way.
“Since then it has been such a blessing in my life, because I am able to stay home part time and raise our kids and work part-time here at the church directing the three choirs. I also schedule all the accompanists and cantors, and take care of the music for funerals and weddings. So it has been a real labor of love and I really enjoy it.”
Roby added, “One of my elementary school teachers said to me to remember to ask God how you can use your talents to serve him. So a prayer I always included when I was praying was ‘Lord let me use my talents to serve you.’ I feel like that really came full circle when we moved back to Le Sueur and there was this opening at our parish for a music director.”
Roby has helped nurture and grow the music program at St. Anne’s during her tenure in the parish. Along with helping maintain the church’s adult choir, Roby and her husband Joe have created a youth choir for middle school and high school students along with helping grow the children’s choir for the grade school students.
“I have been able to use all the skills I had gotten through my music education and teaching at the college level to be able to lead the choirs and grow the music program here,” Roby said.
“This is a such a great opportunity for me to work with the students and children of St. Anne’s. I have almost 50 students in my children’s choir, and just getting to work with them once a week, teach them mass music and sacred songs is so rewarding. They are so full of joy when they are singing…they sound like little cherubs.”
Roby continued, “I also work very closely with Emily Sunderman and she and I both have a real passion and mission to involve our youth in our church. They are the future of our church and we want to engage them and get them excited about being here and really speak to their interests. I feel like music is such a universal language, so being able to offer the youth choir and different programs that Emily does…we really try to brainstorm together to see what we can do to serve the youth of our church.”
In addition to the support of her parents growing up, Roby credits her husband with being one of the keys to her success at St. Anne’s. The couple have four children, including Gabe (6th grade), Clara (4th grade), Rosie (1st grade) and Patrick (Pre-School). Joe Roby also serves as an accompanist in the church and was an economics and music double major at Know College.
“My husband Joe is also a musician and one of the accompanist here at St. Anne, and I couldn’t do what I do without his support. It is definitely a team effort, and he and I together have built this youth choir and I am excited to see how that grows in the future,” Roby said. “We definitely saw a need for a youth choir. So Joe and I decided to start that up. It is growing every year and it is really a great opportunity for students of that age to participate in mass musically.”
Father Shofner noted, “She has created this beautiful community of the choir members who have these shared talents and love for music. They (the choirs) have helped enhance the liturgies that we offer and she does a great job with it. She is very skilled in that realm of music and very good at inviting and encouraging others to bring their gifts forward.”
Roby also praised the St. Anne’s community and the support provided by the parish.
“There are so many supportive people and I am very lucky being the music director here,” Roby said. “To have a music ministry group that is so selfless and so passionate about what they do. Art and Barb Straub have been a great inspiration to me and mentors. As I took on this position, they showed me the ropes and how things were done before. They’ve really been helpful.”
The Straub’s praised the work that Roby has done during her time at St. Anne’s, “She is an exceptional teacher, well organized, and an acrobat…that is she is able to balance a home life and a professional life well. Her organizational skills are exemplary. She is talented, gifted, skilled in her musical ability and personal communication. Meghan shares her gifts and brings forth the talents of those about her, regardless of their music skill level.
“Personally, Meghan is an exceptional soloist and musician. She is building a musical base of youngsters that will continue into the future. She works well with children of all ages, as well as adults. To summarize , she is both a short-term and long-term planner and the music she selects is a variety that appeals to the age level with whom she is working, pre-school through adult.”
Roby has become attached to life in Le Sueur and the similarities to her small town upbringing in Ripon, Wisc.
“Growing up in Ripon, which is also a small town in Wisconsin, I was drawn to come back to a small town to raise my family and that was important to me,” Roby said. “There is nothing like a small town where people watch out for you and you know everyone, it is such a comforting feeling and then when you add St. Anne’s into that, it is like a family within that.”
Roby’s intends to continue her connection with St. Anne’s in the future and also continue using her talents to help grow the church’s music program and spread the message of the church.
“It is a labor of love, but when I am in church directing the choirs and they are singing, whether it is my adult choir with members in their 70s and 80s all the way down to my children’s choir where I have little first graders, it is so rewarding for me to allow them the opportunity to be actively participating in their faith and actively participating in the mass,” Roby said.
"Music is such a universal language and it brings people more deeply into their faith than just words and scripture. Music touches peoples hearts and souls and to provide that is what makes it worth it for me. I see myself in this position, God willing, for years and years to come. My family is part of St. Anne’s and I can’t picture myself doing this anywhere else. This is where I plan to be.”
Emily Sunderman
As a child, Sunderman grew up attending Catholic School and went to St. Vince De Paul Church in the Twin Cities’ suburb of Osseo. She went on to graduate from Totino-Grace High School before enrolling at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
A double major in entrepreneurship and Catholic studies with a minor in family studies, Sunderman’s career path was formed somewhat by a study abroad program in Italy offered through St. Thomas.
“In my junior year, I had the opportunity to study in Rome at the Pontifical University in Vatican City, and that was through the Catholic Studies program at St. Thomas,” Sunderman said. “I did a program in the spring of 2007 and studied at the Pontifical University and it was during that semester that I had a lot of different moments while I was abroad that I felt I was guided toward this work and that this was the path I should take as opposed to the business path.
“The School of Entrepreneurship at St. Thomas is wonderful and I learned so many skills that I use for our farm because I help Tyler (Sunderman) do the books, so I am still using that part of my education on an everyday basis…but as far as my vocation goes, serving the church and working with students definitely became a passion for me.”
At UST, Sunderman also met her husband (Tyler), who grew up in the Le Sueur area. The couple married in 2010 and moved back to his family’s farm. The couple currently raise crops on the property and are the seventh generation of Sunderman’s on the farm property near Le Sueur. Although Tyler Sunderman was not Catholic, the couple decided to raise their children in the Catholic Church and joined the parish at St. Anne’s. The couple now has five children including William, Paul, Connor, Monica and Max.
“I have always served the Catholic Church throughout my entire life. I grew up active in our home parish and even in college I taught religious education on Wednesday nights when I was in school,” Sunderman said. “When we moved to Le Sueur, I joined St. Anne’s as a parishioner and checked the box that I would be happy to help out in the school and with the Wednesday night program.”
Sunderman soon became a volunteer catechist in the Wednesday night programs at St. Anne in 2010. She also volunteered as a substitute teach at the St. Anne’s school and has continued her connection with the church ever since. In 2019, Sunderman joined the staff at St. Anne’s as its Director of Faith Formation.
“I am so impressed with her determination just to make sure that everything is in order, the catchiest are supported and the kids have what they need to learn,” Father Shofner said. “She (Emily) is a very faith-filled person and that is what motivates her to keep going day-to-day. She has created a beautiful connection with the families that we serve in that program.”
As both a parent in the parish and a member of the staff at St. Anne’s, Sunderman brings a unique perspective to her position and will also have all five of her children attending the St. Anne’s school in 2021-22.
“In my position, I wear many hats on a given day,” Sunderman said. “Not only am I here as a parishioner but this is also the one year that all five of our children are at St. Anne’s school. So I am here as a school parent but also in an official capacity as a staff member and working not only with our school kids but also with our parish families whose children attend the public school.”
Her duties include overseeing the Wednesday night programs at St. Anne’s as children prepare for first communion and first reconciliation in second grade and also for the two-year confirmation program in grades 9-10. Sunderman also works closely with St. Anne’s second grade teacher Anne Gindt to insure that the students attending St. Anne’s receive the same sacramental prep as the students in the Wednesday evening program.
Sunderman coordinates all of these faith formation programs, which includes setting up the program’s calendar, setting up special events, maintaining the curriculum and arranging for volunteer instructors.
In addition, Sunderman is one of the teachers in the Early Catholic Family Life (ECFL) classes at St. Anne’s that meet on the weekends.
“It focuses on families who have children from birth through their pre-school years,” Sunderman said. “It ministers to that demographic of our parish. I coordinate that but I also get to teach the parent portion of that program and I really enjoy that.”
Her goal is to try and engage the youth of the church and get them motivated to become active members of St. Anne’s. Sunderman has worked together with Meghan Roby to begin offering youth masses on Sunday evenings and recruit students for ministry roles in the church that had been filled by adults in the past.
Fun activity nights and events have also been introduced during Sunderman’s tenure at St. Anne’s.
“That was not happening here at St. Anne’s when I was hired in August of 2019,” Sunderman said. “We were just getting things going and had only met a few times and then COVID hit. So, we had to shut down a lot of those in-person opportunities for awhile. This year with some of the restrictions being lifted, we are doing our best to get the in-person things up and running again.”
Some of those activities have included kickball nights, bonfires, hayrides in the fall and a special Advent prayer service.
To complete the circle, Sunderman continues to serve as a substitute teacher at St. Anne’s - a position she has worked with for the past 11 years.
Sunderman credits her family for her connection with the church and her faith, along with her desire to serve in the field of religious education.
“My family has been very supportive and instilled an attitude of service. When we were in high school, I was volunteering for our parish in Vacation Bible school and things like that,” Sunderman said. “Now as my own family has grown, the support of my family has evolved from my parents and my sister to my husband, and his family…having the support of my family is huge because they help to make the opportunity for me to be able to serve here.
“My own kids serve as one of my biggest motivators. I looked at the work that I am doing now, and next year our oldest will transition into the Wednesday night program that I run here, so I am trying to do my best so we can build the program not just for our current students but also for the students who are to come.
Sunderman continued, “With students, I think it is very important for them to have a strong academic foundation but also given everything in our society and world today, it is even more important to provide a strong faith based foundation as well. I view this office, and not just what I do, but also what our catechists and parish does is to try and help instill a strong faith and strong foundation in our children…they will have that with them for the rest of their lives.”
As she looks toward her future, Sunderman looks to her service any St. Anne’s as a way to provide a good foundation for the continued growth of the programs offered by the church.
“I enjoy getting to know our families and getting to work with both the parents and students of our parish. The unique aspect of having this job is being able to make those connections with them,” Sunderman said. “My family will continue to be my number one priority but as my family continues to grow older, I also hope to be able to have our program at St. Anne’s grow and make it a strong and stable presence here in our parish and community.”
The impact that both Roby and Sunderman has made at St. Anne’s was again highlighted by Art and Barb Straub. "What makes these two people exceptional is that they are not stuck in the past or present, rather, they look to the future…they are people of HOPE!”