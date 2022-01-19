With a catalog that includes tomatillo green tomato olive salsa, lacto-fermented celery and cauliflower al pastor, Le Center resident Allison Schmitt is bringing unique canned goods to the local community that residents won’t find on store shelves.
Drawing on years of culinary practice, canning experience and international travel, Schmitt kickstarted her dream of selling her own organic food products with Allison’s Wonderland Acres. Last November, Allison’s Wonderland Acres joined the Cannon Valley Farmer’s Market in Faribault and offered a smattering of canned veggies, soups, spices and salsas for sale.
Schmitt concocts her organic recipes out of a farmhouse in Le Center, where she’s lived for the past two years. Schmitt said she dreamed of having a property where she could both grow produce and forage for wild ingredients. The 1.5 acres of farmland was just what she needed to dive in.
Schmitt specializes in recipes that are a little out of the ordinary and takes inspiration from all over. Her Russian tea is an old family favorite that she drank since childhood, while her tomatillo green tomato olive salsa is a spin on standard red tomato salsas.
She also draws ideas from her travels abroad. Schmitt’s exotic tomato soup recipe was given to her by a friend in Jerusalem, while her time in India influenced her palette.
“I spent time in India, so that really influences my cooking,” said Schmitt. “I like to incorporate those flavors into things where it might not be expected or places where it would be expected, like mango chutney.”
The Le Center canner doesn’t like to see food go to waste either. One of the appeals of canning, pickling and fermenting produce is that it can keep food fresh for decades. Some of her products, like cauliflower al pastor — a vegan taco filling with the same flavors as tacos al pastor — came from needing a use for spare ingredients.”
“When I was given half a case of cauliflower and half a case of pineapple, I thought ‘What can I do with that? How can I pair them?’” said Schmitt. “I had cauliflower al pastor at a food truck once, so I found a recipe and I made it and it’s one of my best selling items.”
Not only does Schmitt enjoy trying out recipes for surplus food, she also utilizes wild ingredients, like dandelions, clover, elderberries, sunchokes, horseradish and plums that can be found and picked in the Le Center area. The avid forager is even a certified wild mushroom harvester in the state of Minnesota, one of only around 100 individuals in the state that are permitted to forage and sell wild mushrooms.
When customers see Schmitt’s canned goods at the Cannon Valley Farmer’s Market, some don’t know what to expect before tasting. But Schmitt enjoys giving out samples of her cooking and educating patrons about the ingredients.
“It’s been a lot of fun. I think the best moment is when I say ‘Oh, I pair this with this,’ and I get a puzzled look from somebody, and then when I hand them the sample and they taste it, they enjoy the flavor and that’s really rewarding,” said Schmitt.
Before jumping into the farmers market and growing her own food, Schmitt said she received plenty of guidance from the Minnesota Cottage Food Producers’ Association. The organization played a key role in lobbying for the passage of the 2015 Minnesota Cottage Food Laws, allowing MDA registered state residents to sell baked, pickled and canned goods out of their homes without needing a license.
Today, the Minnesota Cottage Food Producers’ Association promotes the state’s 6,000-member cottage food industry with annual conferences, a blog that shares industry news and recipes and a members only Facebook group where producers can trade ideas.
“The organization and then the means of connection that they provide has been really, really helpful in helping me get my business off the ground,” said Schmitt. “This is a part of the local food movement and the pandemic really pushed that along. It’s really growing, as people become more concerned about where their food comes from and want to have a source of nutrition that’s not bound up by the long supply lines that we know can get disrupted.”
Schmitt’s dream is that she’ll one day be able to support herself with the produce she grows and forages on her property.
“In addition to fully utilizing my current acreage, I’d like to find commercial kitchen space so that I can expand my current offerings to things — especially family recipes — that are not allowed under current cottage food laws,” said Schmitt.