As the COVID-19 pandemic hits its 11th month in Minnesota, more and more local businesses are seeking economic relief from state dollars distributed by Le Sueur County. But funding is limited and of the 92 businesses and nonprofits that have applied for relief grants, only a little more than half may receive those dollars.
Le Sueur County’s second round of small business grants launched last month with $556,000 available to fund emergency grants of up to $10,000 for local businesses. The dollars came from a $216.5 million relief package passed by the Minnesota Legislature.
The county allocated a similar amount of money for small businesses last fall using funds from the CARES Act and received approximately 65 applications. Demand has increased substantially in the latest round with roughly 25 more businesses and nonprofits requesting grant dollars.
The second round prioritizes businesses and nonprofit community asset businesses that were forced to cease operations last November under the governor’s executive order. That includes bars, restaurants, fitness centers and operations, like VFW and American Legion posts and community fitness centers. Of the 92 businesses and nonprofits that applied, 53 were among the priority group. Businesses outside the priority group will be put on a waiting list, but relief coordinator Barbara Droher-Kline said the county may not get very far down the waiting list before the dollars are used up.
“At $10,000 each, and most businesses are applying for the full $10,000, we’re looking at about 52 businesses that we can fund,” said Droher-Kline. “The other thing that’s become clear is that, we’re doing a childcare survey, and we found out that half of our childcare centers didn’t get any state funding. So we’re still looking at ‘Can we fund some childcare programs with these dollars as well?’ So we’re waiting to crunch the numbers.”
Droher-Kline said that much of the new applications were coming from businesses that could have qualified for the first round of local dollars, but held off from applying, not expecting a second shutdown.
“It’s really hard to ask for help,” said Droher-Kline. “It’s a different conversation, people are feeling under the gun.”
But even businesses that aren’t in the priority group are still in need, said Droher-Kline.
“Most of our businesses have been hurting indirectly,” said Droher-Kline. “Auto places we’ve been talking to, auction houses, places where the business isn’t there because of COVID, but they aren’t being directly closed because of the governor’s executive orders. There’s a lot of businesses that aren’t at the top of this list that are still really hurting.”
Local distribution of relief funds have become an important tool in putting grants into the hands of business owners when state and federal dollars cannot reach them. Droher-Kline said she has heard from several businesses that have lost access to state monies because of a requirement that businesses see a 30% drop in taxable sales between 2019 and 2020. One restaurateur she spoke to was ineligible because he raised menu prices, and thus taxable sales, to account for rising beef prices amid meat processing shutdowns.
The potential for future relief is still an uncertainty. Droher-Kline said she hasn’t heard anything from the state about further relief grants, but didn’t rule it out if conditions worsen in the spring. At the federal level, the Biden administration has called for $350 billion in state and local aid to be included in a proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.
Despite the financial difficulties related to the pandemic, many of the applicants for relief were still capable of making mandatory payments.
“That shows that they’re hanging on, but that’s because they’ve gotten support,” said Droher-Kline. “They’re paying their bills. They’re paying their rent, but it’s that long-run. How long is this going to go? Are we going to get additional dollars?”