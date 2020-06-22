Students who took agriculture classes at Tri-City United High School (originally Montgomery-Lonsdale High School) over the past three decades likely associate their experience with Barry Schmidt, who taught ag and advised TCU FFA the past 30 years.
Now retired, Schmidt completed his last official day with the district June 1. The legacy he leaves behind is one his former students and colleagues cherish, and his example continues to inspire them in their own roles in agriculture.
“Barry has always been a great mentor for me,” said Lisa Hoefs, who previously co-advised TCU FFA with Schmidt. “He’s going to be missed by a lot of students and families and co-workers and other ag teachers … I have a great respect for Barry, and we’re going to miss him in the classroom, but I’m really excited for his new adventure in retirement. I have nothing but good things to say about Barry.”
Now a Medford ag teacher, Hoefs remembers Schmidt being a mentor to her from the start of her career in Waseca. Schmidt taught ag for Montgomery-Lonsdale at the time, and he was part of her network of ag teachers.
What makes Schmidt a great mentor, said Hoefs, is that he willingly shares his knowledge and has fun while working hard. He played games with his students and continued learning in the ever-changing world of agriculture.
Samantha Ruger, president of the TCU Area FFA Alumni Association, said she admired Schmidt for pushing his FFA students to get involved and participate in contests. Students wanted to take his classes at TCU because he made learning fun by joking around with his students.
“He was one teacher you always wanted to be around,” said Ruger. “… Kids wanted to be in FFA because he was in charge. FFA was really big when I was in school, and he was one of the reasons why.”
Schmidt has been involved in agriculture all his life. He grew up on a farm in southern Minnesota and worked at a feed, seed, grain co-op for a couple years before he returned to school to become an ag educator. He began his career with his time split between New Prague High School and what was then known as Montgomery-Lonsdale High School. After a couple years, he became the full-time ag teacher in Montgomery.
Over the years, Schmidt said the ag program evolved from a focus on ag production to a broader spectrum of topics like plant, animal and food sciences. Schmidt especially enjoyed animal science and also grew fond of teaching mechanical classes.
Being able to tie some of these subjects into FFA, which he advised, was a bonus.
FFA gave Schmidt the rare opportunity to connect with his students outside the classroom. Since participating in livestock shows and other contests, some of his students have become veterinarians or owners of their own farm operations.
He’s advised FFA students that achieved success as teams and individuals, some even on the national level.
“I liked seeing where life takes them,” said Schmidt of his students. “Some didn’t really necessarily enjoy school too much, but now I’ll see them five, 10 years out of school and fairly successful with what they’re doing.”
Over the years, Schmidt has been instrumental in leading programs like trick-or-treating for the food shelf, when FFA students collect canned goods on Halloween night. He’s also made baby animal day possible for TCU elementary students across the district and added a hay ride to the day trip.
Schmidt said he’s appreciated the community and businesses’ support of the FFA program throughout the years and believes that support to be crucial in the program’s success.
“I hope they continue to be successful and continue to be part of their communities,” said Schmidt of those involved with the FFA program. “… I look forward to seeing where it goes.”
During his retirement, Schmidt plans to work part time and travel to visit his daughter Stephanie in Chicago and his daughter Kaitlyn in China, where she teaches. He and his wife, Nancy, plan to stay in the Montgomery area for “at least a few years.”