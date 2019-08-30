In an effort to help cities promote the community value of their municipal liquor operation, the Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association, in partnership with MillerCoors, is coordinating the first annual fundraiser benefiting the local Le Center Fire Department. All funds raised will go directly to the department.
All events are held at the LeCenter Municipal Bar and Liquor Store. On Thursday, Sept. 5, Round Door Hanger Craft through Giggles-n-Glitter. Cost is $45
Friday, Sept. 6:
-Meat Raffle at 6 p.m.
-Beer, Wine and Liquor Tasting 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $15, of which $5 goes directly to the Fire Department. Pre-sale tickets are available at the Municipal Liquor Store. Participants will also receive a discount for use on a future purchase.
-Silent Auction starts at 6 p.m. and goes through Saturday night.
Saturday, Sept. 7:
-Bean Bag Tournament 1 p.m. Cost is $15 a person/$30 a team.
-Live Music 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Mike David, Jessica Shouler and Amanda Whiteis
-Silent Auction continues
-Food for sale- hot dogs, burgers, pork burgers
-Drink Specials
Sunday, Sept. 8:
-Bloody Mary Bar at 11 a.m.
-Pot Luck at 11 a.m.
-Vikings game at noon
All that are interested in the events can follow the municipal store on Facebook: LC Muni, or call for more information at 507-357-4451.