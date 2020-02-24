Alan Mackenthun, of Cedar Lake Township, announced on Feb. 15 his candidacy for the District 20A Minnesota of Representatives legislative seat.
The president and owner of Eden Lake Homes, LLC announced that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for the seat. House incumbent Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko-New Market, announced his retirement last month after serving for three terms, leaving the seat open for the upcoming race. Mackenthun has at least one competitor in Erina Prom, a Le Sueur resident and School Board member who is vying for the DFL ticket.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy to represent you in Minnesota House District 20A,” wrote Mackenthun on his campaign Facebook page. “Bob Vogel has announced he’s retiring. I respect his service and hope to continue his diligent work for the area.”
Mackenthun was raised in Norwood with five siblingss. His father ran a slaughterhouse and butcher shop and his mother managed a daycare center. After graduating from high school, Mackenthun enlisted in the air force and was stationed in Colorado, Washington state and Korea, where he met his wife of 30 years, Tok Hui Mackenthun.
Mackenthun went on to serve three years in the National Guard and obtained a Master of Science from the University of Minnesota in Civil Engineering. Since then, he has worked as an engineer, software consultant and as the owner of his own real estate business. Mackenthun and his wife have raised two sons and currently live on a 60-acre farm in Cedar Lake Township.
As a candidate, Mackenthun wrote that he was running to protect the constitution and Americans’ freedoms.
“A recent poll showed 50% of young people have a positive view of socialism,” wrote Mackenthun. “The Democrat’s leading candidate for president is a self-described socialist. I couldn’t disagree more strongly. Cliché as it may sound, I’m running to defend life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I believe the constitutional republic that our fore-fathers founded is the best system of government ever established. I believe that if we don’t stand up to protect it, it can be corrupted and there’s no guarantee that it will always remain. I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had and want to make sure my kids and all Americans enjoy these freedoms that our constitution guarantees and have the best opportunities going forward.”
On the issues, Mackenthun’s website states he supports limited government, charter school initiatives, investigating Medicare fraud, and he opposes regulatory action on climate change and top-down regulations on health care.
“I promise to run a lean and effective campaign with strong committee and plenty of volunteer help,” said Mackenthun. “I will put a lot of miles on my truck and wear out my shoes introducing my self to you all. Please let me know what issues and concerns you have or to join our team please contact me via my website at MackenthunforMN.com or phone me directly at (612) 845-9068.”