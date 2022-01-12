Across the state of Minnesota, long-term care facilities have grappled with a staffing crisis. While labor shortages have burdened the industry for years, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a major exodus from long-term care. According to a workforce survey by LeadingAge Minnesota, more than 20% of caregiving positions in the state are currently vacant and 23,000 critical caregiving positions are unfilled.
As a surge in COVID-19 infections began sweeping the state late last year, Gov. Tim Walz ordered the Minnesota National Guard to assist long-term care staffers as nursing aides. In late November, the governor announced the deployment of more than 400 guardsmen, who began training as certified nursing assistants and temporary nursing aides.
For three weeks at a time, the state sent members of the National Guard to answer requests from nursing facilities in need of help. In Le Center, local nursing home Central Health Care had their wishes granted as a group of National Guard members came prepared to offer support to the hard-working nursing team.
“We are so thankful; and they are all so amazing,” Central Health Care stated in a Facebook post. “One of the guards stated, ‘When we sign up, we sign up for any kind of job and go where we are needed.’ The guards learned new skills and had time to meet and mingle with the residents. We are so grateful for your help. This is truly Minnesota Nice.”
The National Guard arrived just in time for the holiday season, assisting Central Health Care from Dec. 17 through Jan. 7. The group was led by CW2 Officer Mike Vance. While the experience was unlike any other mission Vance was a part of, he was happy to help.
“For me, it was super rewarding, and I think I can speak for the rest of my team also,” said Vance. “For all of us, it was a huge step out of our comfort zone. None of us had worked in the medical field and I think only one person had any experience working at a long term care facility, but it wasn’t as a nursing aide. So you were thrown into the fire outside of your comfort zone and we jumped right in and I saw all my team pick up and show some good drive, give it their all to help out the residents.”
Before jumping into the field, National Guard soldiers received three days of instruction in patient care tasks such as patient transfer and bathing. They then took that training to Central Health Care to offer nurses assistance in daily tasks and basic patient care.
“I think the help was definitely needed,” said Vance. “I know the staff was super appreciative and grateful for our help and the residents were super grateful to have us there. They got to see some new faces and interact with some new people and I think it brightened up everyone’s day for the time we were there.”
Currently, Vance and his crew are in a brief reset period, waiting for their next assignment. It’s likely they’ll be deployed to one of the many other long-term care facilities in need of help statewide.
Before they left, the local community gave the guardsmen a Le Center thank you. The Le Center American Legion Post 108 family, including the veterans, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion delivered supported the servicemen with a thank you meal in appreciation of their contributions.
The meal consisted of the Legion’s Monday night wings and fries and was delivered by Post 108 Commander Anita Janda, SAL Commander John Theis and Legion Manager Regina Pumper. Cook Wally Blaschko and crew prepared more than 20 to-go boxes with at least 10 wings in each box plus fries.
“It was super incredible to see the amount of support and the level of community connections within Le Center itself,” said Vance, “and the fact they took the time out of their schedules to help us out, even if it was for a quick bite to eat, was super heartwarming and super appreciated.”