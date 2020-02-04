The cast and crew of Tri-City United’s One Act play team ended their season on a high note, placing fourth in the section tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1.
It was a tight competition where only the first-place champion out of the eight schools competing would have a chance at moving on to the state tournament. Each of the schools at sections had already proved their mettle by placing first or second at their respective subsection tournaments before advancing.
Even when competing against other accomplished schools, Tri-City United continued to rank high and actually tied for third place with Mankato-Loyola. To break the tie, the three judges met privately and evaluated the plays based on factors like educational value, acting, sets and costumes and decided to give the third place spot to Mankato-Loyola.
Belle Plaine had the honor of placing first and the opportunity to advance to the Class A state tournament. TCU previously competed against the school at subsections, where Belle Plaine also came in first and TCU second.
Tri-City United won’t be moving on, but the kids poured their hearts into the production and co-director Erin Winters was ecstatic for how the cast and crew performed.
“It was the best performance they had all season,” said Winters. “All the kids felt really good about it. It couldn't have gone better. I’m really proud of them. We got better and improved from last year.”
Winters, co-director Elise Lundeen and a cast and crew of 18 students worked from November through January to bring a 35-minute version of “Found a Peanut” by Donald Margulies to life at the one act tournament. The show is based in 1962 Brooklyn; children between the ages of 5 and 13 find a dead bird while playing in an alley between apartments. As they dig a hole to bury the bird, they uncover a bag of money. Chaos ensues as the children argue about what to do next.
While the season is over, the show must go on. Next year, Winters and Lundeen are hoping to bring the Tri-City United theater program to new heights.
“Our goal was to improve upon last year, and we did that,” said Winters. “So next year, I think our goal will be to continue to build the program, build on our talent and continue to improve.”