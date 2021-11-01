Trick or Treat on Main 1

Justin Hale enjoyed a family night on the town with Keeley Hale, dressed as a police officer, and Kendra Hale, dressed as Harley Quinn. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The Le Sueur and Le Center communities gave trick-or-treaters a Halloween to remember. Even the youngest costumed kids could fill their bellies with chocolates and candy thanks to participating local businesses in early evening Halloween events.

 Braxton Enerson, Margaret Baney, Bonnie Krekelberg, Jeffrey Krekelberg and Ashley Krekelberg celebrated Halloween by trick-or-treating on Main Street. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

 

On Friday, Oct. 29th, the City of Le Sueur hosted its annual Trick or Treat on Main event. There were 23 stops in downtown Le Sueur offering candy to trick-or-treaters between 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Witches, ghosts, superheroes and more could be seen walking through with pumpkin-shaped buckets in their hands. Two and a half year old Jameson Maguire dressed for the occasion as Superman.

When asked why he chose to go as the Man of Steel, Maguire said “Because I like Superman.”

Oberle, Tully & Company and Alice HQ Photography handed out candy to trick-or-treaters. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Thanks to so many businesses handing out candy, Maguire’s bucket was practically full. He enjoyed snacking on one of his favorite treats, Skittles, but the best part of the day was seeing all of the cars and trucks around the downtown area.

Business owners and employees wore costumes of their own to celebrate and some decked out their shops with jack o’lanterns and cobwebs in spirit with the Halloween season. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters from all around the area stopped by, so local businesses kept busy to provide candy for them all.

Staff at Froggy's Cotton Candy gave away their own cotton candy in the dark for Trick or Treat on Main. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Froggy’s Cotton Candy Bar in Le Sueur shut off the lights to create a spooky ambiance and gave away their own cotton candy.. But owner Robin Seger said there were so many trick-or-treaters they hand to go out to the store just to buy more candy.

“We went through over 300 bags of cotton candy. We had to go buy candy just to improvise,” said Seger. “We had a lot of kids. We’ve been busy. “

A trick-or-treater stopped by Mayo House for a peppermint candy. (Carson Hughes.southernminn.com)

Froggy;s was one of 23 stops including Hometown Bank, Cornerstone State Bank, Your Time Fitness, Mayo House, The Ultimate Retreat Salon, KMF Advisors, Miller Custom Floors, Oberle, Tully & Company, Alice HQ Photography, Patton Place, First Farmers and Merchants, Anderson Orthopedics, Sterling Corner Drug, The Canopy Group, Cambria, Treasures in Town, 207 on Main, Wise Furniture, Le Sueur Public Library, Le Sueur Community Center, Le Sueur Community Education and the Le Sueur Police Department/City of Le Sueur.

In Le Center, local businesses organized their own day of Halloween fun for trick-or-treaters. Kristin Nepper, owner of Ultimate Boost in Le Center, organized a Trunk or Treat for the local community on Oct. 30 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Nepper has participated in trunk or treats before, but said this was her first time organizing one.

Amy Poepping and Cassie Vlasak put on an 80's themed trunk for the Le Center Trunk or Treat. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“It was just something for the community so that we could all gather and have a good time after the whole COVID thing,” said Nepper.

Lesley Vavra and her family handed out candy from their Pac-Man themed car. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Approximately 80 kids stopped to collect sweets from the participating businesses. Each member outfitted the trunk of their car with its own theme, from the traditional spooky Halloween theme to the 80’s. Ultimate Boost had their own trunk as well as Central Healthcare, Sycks Construction, Beer Oil & Tire and daycare providers Amy Poepping and Cassie Vlasak, Wendy Claffey and Jill Steinborn and Lesley Vavra.

Olivia Beer of Beer Oil & Tire poses in a spooky themed Halloween trunk. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Space for the Trunk or Treat was provided by Dianne’s Fine Desserts. Maud Borup donated some of their own cotton candy for the event. State Farm Insurance and American Family Insurance donated candy while Roadrunner Repair and Barber Fabrications provided cash support.

Kristin and Todd Nepper of Ultimate Boost Nutrition organized a Trunk or Treat in Le Center on Saturday to bring people together for Halloween. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

