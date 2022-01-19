Three longtime Le Center residents have been named the Grand Marshals for the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.
Grand Marshals Les Hartwig, Bonnie Hartwig and Mary Jo O’Malley were selected to preside over the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration’s 40th year. The grand marshals brunch in their honor will be held at Le Center American Legion Post 108 on Jan. 30, starting at 10:30 a.m.
“It was really a surprise,” Les Hartwig said on the nomination. ”I consider it a great honor, and it’s a great deal. This celebration has gone on for 40 years, and the great support that the county has for it is pretty awesome.”
Husband and wife, Les Hartwig and Bonnie Hartwig have lived in Le Sueur County for nearly all their lives. Les Hartwig is over 10 years retired from working in the seed industry, while Bonnie Hartwig is retired from working at the First National Bank in Le Center for 33 years.
O’Malley has lived in Le Center for 34 years and worked at the law firm of former Le Sueur County Attorney Harry Christian for 33 years. She was married to her late husband Mike O’Malley for 46 years and has four children that still live in Le Center, as well as eight grandchildren.
The O’Malley family has been a mainstay of the St. Patrick’s Celebration for generations. Mary Jo and Mike, their daughters and their grandchildren have been active participants in the annual celebration for many years.
For a number of years, O’Malley made the sashes for the Miss Shamrock candidates after her eldest daughter was crowned royalty. The O’Malleys also have a float in the parade and there’s almost always a big crew on the float as it’s a good time of year for friends and family to get together.
“It’s a good time to see friends and family that we didn’t get to see a lot during the year when life gets busy,” said O’Malley. “So the rally was just a good time to get together with friends that you don’t get to see all the time. I remember having so much fun with community members that were grand marshals or just friends that we met through the years.”
The Hartwig’s also have a storied history with the celebration. They were friends with Gregory O’Connell, who founded the St. Patrick’s Celebration four decades prior, and many residents will likely recognize Les Hartwig’s voice from his years as the master of ceremonies for the annual parade.
Bonnie Hartwig traces back her Irish ancestry to two great great great grandfathers born on the Emerald Isle. Her Irish ancestry is good enough for two since Les doesn’t have any Irish relatives of his own.
“The running joke is that I really do not [have Irish ancestry],” said Les. “I’m Czech and German mostly, but I have over the years gotten a little kidding from that. But I think everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.”
Like Les, O’Malley takes her Irish bonafides from her spouse. She’s mostly Scottish, but after 46 years of marriage, the luck of the Irish rubbed off on her.
What makes their time as grand marshal even more special is that the Hartwigs and O’Malley are close.
“She’s been a friend of ours for a long, long time,” said Bonnie Hartwig. “It’s the three of us, so it should be fun.”
The first event on the road to the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is the Grand Marshal Brunch on Jan. 30. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Le Center Legion with a bloody Mary bar before the brunch between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live Irish entertainment by Locklin Road starts at 1 p.m.
All are invited to watch the Candidate Talent Show at the Le Center Legion on March 5 at 3 p.m. The candidates will be coronated the following week on March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Legion.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and mass follows on March 12. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. in the Legion, honoring past grand marshals and their families, before the parade in downtown Le Center at 2 p.m. The Legion will provide a meal after the parade and entertainment by the band IV Play.