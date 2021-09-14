A seat has opened up on the Le Sueur City Council after the resignation of its newest member, Leah Mahoney. The councilor of nine months turned in her resignation to the council on Monday and said she was leaving to pursue a job opportunity in New Prague.
Mahoney was appointed to a vacant seat on the Le Sueur City Council on Jan. 25 to fill the remainder of Shawn Kirby’s term. Kirby gave up his seat after being elected mayor last November.
The resigning councilor lived in Le Sueur three years prior to her appointment and is a member of the Nicollet-Brown County Community Health Board and the statewide health improvement partnership coordinator for Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Waseca counties.
When applying for the position, she cited her experience sitting on policy committees for safe roads to school, active living, food policy, food access networks and MNDOT bicycle planning. She also assisted the city in applying for a grant for their Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan.
“We appreciate your work with the City Council,” Mayor Kirby told Mahoney upon receiving her resignation. “You’ve devoted some time and good effort with us these past few months, and we want to let you know we appreciate that.”
The city is now urging members of the public to apply for the council seat. The newly appointed councilor would start their duties on Nov. 8 and complete Mahoney’s term ending on Dec. 31, 2022.
Applications for the seat will be accepted starting Sept. 14 and must be submitted to the city by the deadline of Oct. 6. Eligible community members may apply on the city website. Candidates will then be interviewed by the city council at a public meeting on Oct. 11.
At the Oct. 11 meeting the city council may choose to appoint an applicant to the vacant seat. If the council receives more than five applicants, they may send a select number of candidates to a second round of interviews on Oct. 25.
“The idea is, if we get five or less applications by the 6th of October, we will invite all five of those to come in person on the 11th and work with Personnel and Budget to develop the questions that will be asked of those interviewees,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “If there’s more than five I think it would be appropriate to look over those applications as a council and invite a certain number back for the Oct. 25 meeting for the sake of time.”