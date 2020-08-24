COVID-19 cases reached a new peak in Le Sueur County last week. The county saw more than 120 cases this month, 326 total cases as of Aug. 24. The virus also killed a person in their 50s, bringing the total number of deaths in the county up to two.
On Thursday, Aug. 20, Le Sueur County saw the highest number of cases reported in a single day: 21. In the Friday that followed, the county reported an additional 18 cases. Prior to Thursday, the most cases the county reported on a single day was 9. From Aug. 17-23, the county saw 68 new cases, more than double the previous high of 32.
Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy said the influx of new cases was potentially linked to community transmission.
“We are all missing our families and friends,” said Shaughnessy. “We’re missing the things that we love to do in the summer, and I think sometimes people, when they are gathering, they let their guard down, get too comfortable, and if one person in the group gets sick, that’s what happens.”
The county has also seen cases that were traced to workplaces and families in large households. Shaughnessy praised the precautionary measures that local businesses and large employers have put in place, saying that they have done a “fabulous job” keeping their employees safe and the level of workplace transmissions was not unusual. But when there are groups of people together, no matter the location, Shaughnessy emphasized that it was important for people to keep safety precautions in mind.
“My message would be for people to not let their guard down and think about the things we can do personally to try and keep those numbers down; wearing a mask in public, social distancing, not gathering in large groups, particularly indoors.”
Data from Le Sueur County Public Health shows that Le Center has seen the most confirmed cases of any city in the county with 76. This is followed by New Prague with 54, Montgomery with 43, Le Sueur with 40, Waterville with 28, Kasota with 21, while Elysian, Cleveland and Madison Lake had less than 10 each.
Shaughnessy confirmed that the new cases were driven primarily by community transition rather than a release in tests in the backlog. Due to reagent and pipette supply chain issues, Minnesota laboratories have been facing longer turnaround times, with tests not being delivered back until two to seven days later. Though backlogs have impacted when Le Sueur County gets its tests back, delays wouldn’t cause the delayed tests to fall on the same one or two days.
“It maybe impacted [our numbers] somewhat, but not totally,” said Shaughnessy. “Some of them were maybe 72 hours or more, that would have spread those cases out a little bit more, maybe not having them all on one day. Partially that backlog might have impacted it, but not totally. We’re seeing community transmission.”
Testing in Le Sueur County is also steady relative to the state of Minnesota and neighboring counties. The county’s testing rate of 2,254 per 10,000 people is less than counties to the south, like Nicollet and Blue Earth, and slightly more than statewide averages. Le Sueur County’s positivity rate of 5.2% is also in line with the statewide 5.5% positivity rate.
Keeping community transmission down is important for both public health and for ensuring that kids can be in school, said Shaughnessy. Under Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, the county’s 14-day case counts determine what model schools can educate their kids with. The county’s 14-day case count between July 26 and Aug. 8 was 14.65 cases per 10,000, which allows school districts, including Le Sueur-Henderson, Tri-City United and Cleveland to host in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students.
If numbers rise consistently, however, schools may need to change their models. In July, the county reported 14-day case rates higher than 20. If case counts had continued at that level, schools would have been recommended to start the fall with full hybrid learning models instead.
“I think these numbers are a reminder to all of us that we have to stick with these strategies that we know work,” said Shaughnessy. “As much as none of us like wearing a mask and not being with friends and family, it’s really what we need to do to make sure that our schools can open, that businesses can remain open.”