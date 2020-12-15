With a few new projects scheduled for 2021, the city of Le Center has set its levy increase for 2021 at 1.3%.
The new levy and budget approved on Dec. 8 remains unchanged from the Le Center City Council’s preliminary budget in Sept. 8. The levy increase will fund the operating budget of $2.6 million — $100,000 more than last year’s budget.
“The budget is where it needed to be at with the consideration of what the department heads needed to operate,” said Le Center Mayor Josh Frederickson. “I don’t believe the budget or the operating budget was by any means excessive outside of what was needed to operate for that fiscal year. Most people that live in town understand that minimal increases are necessary for general upkeep and things like that.”
Much of the increased expenses come from a proposed $75,000 emergency sewer bypass system aimed at reducing water pressure during storms. $50,000 would be used for two 4-inch trash pumps. The city would move the large pump by Rolling Hills toward the intersection of the trailer park and Ottawa and act as a storm sewer bypass while the other pump would be moved to Washington and Cordova. A line would be welded to the pump up to the lift station, which would pump 1,222 gallons per minute and relieve water pressure.
An emergency bypass became a priority for Public Works after the flooding of several houses on Rolling Hills in June. About 6.5 inches of rainwater poured into town, bypassing 1.72 million gallons at six locations in the sanitary sewer collection system, leading to many damaged homes.
Another expense the city could be paying for is cleaning and painting the water tower. Around $100,000 could be spent on maintaining the tower between two $50,000 payments in 2021 and 2022. Public Works Director Curt Roemhildt said that it could save the city to clean the tower now than to wait later and sandblast it for between $500,000-750,000.
Other projects include seal coatings on portions of Waterville Avenue and Montgomery, replacing the aging scoreboard at the baseball field and investing $20,000 into repairing the cracked floor at the pool. At 22 years, the floor is past its life expectancy and has become a safety concern for children that run on it barefoot.