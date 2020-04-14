Running a small business has never been a sure path to riches. Staying viable during a global pandemic takes all the ingenuity an entrepreneur can muster, and Le Sueur County business owners and operators are finding ways to do just that.
As a cell phone and service provider, Tom Svihel, of Main Street Video in Le Sueur is open for business, though with reduced hours. He’s accustomed to activating phones remotely and delivering them to customers. But when a resident of Oak Terrace Senior Living of Le Sueur called with phone trouble last weekend, he knew picking up the phone himself was out of the question. So he instructed the caller to give the phone to his daughter or his granddaughter, both of whom work at the facility, to pass along to him.
When Le Sueur pharmacy Corner Drug had to close its store to foot traffic, they also called on Svihel for help. In addition to home and mail delivery, they offer curbside pickup. Once you’ve placed your order with the pharmacy, you park outside and text the staff to bring out your purchases. They bought a cell phone from Svihel to keep their landlines free for calls.
Despite cutting hours, Svihel wants to remain available to the public.
“I’m gonna put a big sign on the door, ‘I’m in town – call me,’” he said.
Challenges
The outbreak is even affecting organizations that help businesses. For example, a promotional and networking event for Chamber of Commerce members from Le Sueur, Le Center, Montgomery and Lonsdale, scheduled for April 21, had to be canceled, according to Don Hayden, executive director of the Le Center Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s pretty discouraging — they keep adding days to this,” Hayden said of state closure orders. “I have this terrible feeling that, in small towns, some of these businesses won’t reopen,” he said.
Bars and restaurants are especially hard hit.
“The longer they’re shut down, the less apt they are to come back,” he said.
It’s especially discouraging, Hayden noted, because the chamber has 10 new members this year, mostly representing recently opened businesses. His board was scheduled to meet virtually to consider upcoming events. But in spite of the situation, he said, it’s important to look for whatever good might come from it.
For multiple business owner Chris Thomas, of Cleveland, “It all came to a crashing halt” when the state closed hair salons. Thomas owns the “SHE” Shed, a sort of mini-mall for women-owned businesses like salons and craft stores. While some vendors are still operating online, the venue itself is closed.
Thomas is also a realtor and owner of Lake Shores and More Realty. Although considered an essential service, showings have dropped to nothing. “Every one of them canceled,” she said. “People are worried.”
The National Association of Realtors issued guidelines for both agents, such as not hosting open houses, and prospective buyers, like taking off one’s shoes for a showing and not touching anything in the home.
“Normally this would be such a busy time,” Thomas said, with mortgage interest rates under 4%, making home buying especially attractive. But she is optimistic about the future.
“It won’t take long for people to come back around,” she said. She hopes that, once life returns to normal, people will reward small businesses for all they do for their communities.
Shifting strategy
For some businesses, stay-at-home orders mean inactivity. It’s made others “crazy busy” — like Kris Krause, owner of Your Time Fitness in Le Sueur. She’s taken her personal training sessions and group lessons virtual, which has been a steep learning curve for teacher and client alike. Krause’s clientele runs the whole age spectrum. Some have taken readily to the online classes; some “don’t want anything to do with it,” she said.
Fortunately, she’s had to buy only one piece of equipment — a wireless microphone — to make the transition. Some class members borrowed equipment, like weights and resistance bands, from her for home workouts. Others are making do with household items, like laundry soap bottles or soup cans.
“You just get creative and use what’s around,” she said.
Like many people these days, she uses Zoom video conferencing software to facilitate the gatherings. All participants show up in small frames in a checkerboard pattern that Krause likens to “The Brady Bunch” TV show intro. Everyone can see and hear each other unless she mutes their microphones. It allows her to observe and give feedback to class members, such as “You need to get your butt down for those planks,” she said.
Her mixed breed dog, Creed, goes with her to her studio for the morning class. He will sometimes step in front of the camera so that participants see him instead of their instructor.
Is online exercise instruction here to stay? “I think so,” she said. “It’s a way to exercise from the comfort of my own home,” she said. It helps remove some common obstacles to exercising like lack of childcare or inclement weather. And during this time of social distancing, providing the opportunity to check in with fellow exercisers is vital.
They’re her “fitness family,” she said. “I feel like I’m helping them out.”
How’s cash flow?
“I’m going to be hurting this month. The numbers are down because it’s such a change for people,” she said at the end of March. But she is encouraged by programs being offered to help small businesses, and she looks forward to the day she can open the studio doors again.
“It is going to be so much fun. It’s going to be so much energy,” she said.
Corner Drug in Le Sueur is doing five times its normal number of deliveries, according to pharmacy manager Michelle Steiger. Even so, overall business is down because sales are almost zero in their gift and over-the-counter departments.
“We’ve had a couple of puzzles go out,” as well as a sympathy card and some candy, Steiger said. Customers are glad they are taking the coronavirus threat seriously and investing more effort into providing services to the community, she said. She praised the pharmacy’s corporate headquarters.
“I feel like Sterling Drug took an appropriate response and we were one of the first to close our doors to the public,” she said. Their last day of walk-in traffic was March 18. They’ve been able to shift their front-end workers to other tasks like deliveries and post office runs.
Because a pharmacy provides an essential service to the community, they have implemented extra precautions to ensure the safety of their staff, such as temperature taking, glove wearing and extra hand washing.
“It sounds like this is going to be a new normal for a while. We’re prepared to adapt to it,” she said.