A Cleveland man is accused of stealing a bike and children’s toys from a Cleveland residence.
Kyle Russell Wolfe, 26, was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft for allegedly $600 worth of items.
According to a criminal complaint, police were notified on March 28 by a Cleveland resident that several items were recently stolen from an outbuilding on their property, including a $150 light blue Schwinn bicycle, a $350 John Deere powered kids gator and miscellaneous toys, including Tonka Trunks valued at an estimated $100.
Police reported finding video footage from a surveillance camera on the property that recorded a black Chevrolet driving up to the outbuilding. Officers identified the car as Wolfe’s, according to the the complaint, and later found a John Deere gator at Wolfe’s residence on April 9 while responding to an unrelated medical emergency.
On April 12, police reportedly executed a search of the property and found a Schwinn bike and a gator matching the description of the stolen property. A relative of the suspect allegedly told police that Wolfe brought the property home a few weeks ago, and that he found them on the curb with a sign marked free next to them.
The next day, Wolfe allegedly called the police admitting to driving a truck out with a friend to take the property, saying that he understood what he did and that he felt terrible about it.