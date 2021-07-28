A more contagious strain of the coronavirus is making waves across the nation and at home, and the unvaccinated population is most at risk.
After a precipitous drop in new cases this spring, COVID-19 cases are creeping back up across the state of Minnesota. Le Sueur County and Nicollet County have reported 100% increases in new cases since the month of June. Twenty-five new cases were detected in Le Sueur County in the month of July, nearly double the 13 cases reported in June. Nicollet reported similar numbers with 24 new cases as of July 23, up from the 12 June cases. Minnesota has witnessed three weeks of rising case counts, which now stand at 250 a day, compared to the average 90 per day at the start of the month.
“[Nicollet County is] still under 2% test positivity,” said Nicollet County Public Health Supervisor Bree Allen, “but the state percentage is going up and surrounding counties are also going up, which indicates there’s just more COVID-19 spreading. Testing alone can’t tell us how much it’s spreading, but test positivity is a good indicator.”
Approximately 75% of the new cases are linked to the delta variant, which spreads 225% faster than the coronavirus strain the nation grappled with over 16 months. The virus has exploited regions with low vaccination rates. Louisiana and Arkansas fall well below the national average in vaccination rates, and, along with Missouri, Florida and Nevada, have reported the highest surges in new cases.
“The majority of those hospitalized and the positive cases [in Minnesota] were those that were unvaccinated,” said Le Sueur County Public Health Director Megan Kirby. “There is a possibility of vaccine breakthrough cases, but with the number of people we have vaccinated, those that are breakthrough cases are 0.1% in the state of Minnesota.”
While Minnesota has met nationwide vaccination goals with 71% of adults receiving at least one dose, the vaccination rate for residents 16 and older continues to lag behind at 68%. Vaccination rates are also uneven across the state. Minnesota’s rural counties, including Le Sueur, are largely within the 50-60% range, but some continue to lag between a 40-50% vaccination rate.
Recent research on the efficacy of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines back claims that a full regiment of two doses offer significant protection against the transmissibility of the delta variant and the most severe symptoms. But increasing rates remains a challenge for public health officials.
“I think it’s a little concerning,” said Kirby. “Our lowest month was June so its a little concerning to see its going back up again. We would like to see as many people vaccinated as possible and trends go down further.”
The pace of new vaccinations has plateaued since the spring and MPR projects the state won’t reach its 70% goal until late August or early September. Many of the holdouts skew younger. Just 55% of Minnesotan aged 15-49 have received a dose as well along with 51% of those aged 16-17 and 40% of ages 12-15.
“Our younger aged groups that are eligible for the vaccine, some are not coming in because they don’t see it affecting them,” said Allen. “They haven’t been personally touched by COVID-19 and there’s that invincibility feeling when you’re a young adult. Then there’s this large group of a lot of 12-18 year olds who can get the Pfizer vaccine, but it’s largely the parent’s decision to get them vaccinated.”
Misinformation surrounding the vaccines have also undermined public health efforts. Myths surrounding the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines are as contagious as the virus itself. One of the common myths Allen has heard is that vaccines hamper fertility, but there is no scientific basis for those claims. The CDC also states that the vaccine is safe for pregnant women, a population which is at an increased risk of contracting severe symptoms from the virus.
“It’s not founded in any science, but it has been a worry for a lot of people that if they get the vaccine, they or their child will experience infertility,” said Allen. “There’s no evidence of the vaccine causing infertility. It’s just misinformation being spread.”
Public Health officials hope to stymie the spread of rumors and falsehoods and the virus itself with vaccination booths at community events like Fun Days in Mankato and the Nicollet County Fair.
In Le Sueur County, Public Health has taken in groups of people who haven’t found a place to get their second dose. The department continues to have vaccines available for scheduling and is planning public outreach programs.
“We’re really pushing for people to get vaccinated so we don’t have issues like other countries are with those other variants,” said Kirby. “It’s important for people to get vaccinated if they are able to.”
“Part of the reason we’ve been going around to community events is to be available not only for providing the vaccine, but just answering questions,” said Allen.
However, community outreach efforts by public health slowed down as interest in the vaccine waned. Nicollet County Public Health continues to offer walk-in hours and hosts a clinic at the community center. On the bright side, Nicollet County has seen an uptick in vaccination interest stemming from the Canadian border reopening next month and NCAA guidelines requiring college athletes to be vaccinated.