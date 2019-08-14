The annual Squeals and Wheels event, hosted by Angels Amongst Us, takes place Saturday, Aug. 17 at Legion Park in Le Sueur from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Angels Amongst Us is a philanthropic scholarship foundation for Le-Sueur Henderson High School graduates in memory of Dackotah Montgomery and Katelyn Hank, who were killed in accidents only months apart while attending the school. The Squeals and Wheels event is the primary fundraiser for Angels Amongst Us and an opportunity to remember Montgomery and Hank.
This year's event will include live music, food, a bean bag tournament, kids activities, a craft vendor fair, a motorcycle tour and a barbecue/smoking contest. Each Squeals and Wheels event also features the releasing of doves during a remembrance ceremony for the two girls.
See more about the event and group at www.facebook.com/Angels-Amongst-Us-288215974688241.